Putin once again brings up "diplomatic settlement" ahead of Xi Jinping's visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed – ahead of the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping, which is set to take place next week – that Russia was ready for a "political and diplomatic settlement" of the war of aggression against Ukraine.

Source: translation of Putin’s article in The People's Daily, the official newspaper of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, on the Kremlin’s website

Quote from Putin: "Russia is open to a political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. However, peace talks were halted back in April 2022, and we were not the ones to do it. The future of the peace process depends solely on commitment to a serious conversation which takes into account the current geopolitical reality.

Unfortunately, any ultimatums aimed at Russia only show how [those who make such ultimatums] are detached from this reality and uninterested in finding a solution to the current situation."

Details: Putin also thanked China for what he called "the Chinese People’s Republic’s balanced stance on events taking place in Ukraine" and for the country’s "understanding of these events’ antecedents and true causes".

He welcomed China’s preparedness to "play a constructive part" in the war’s settlement.

The Russian dictator claimed that his country respects the UN Charter and international law.

"Just like our Chinese friends, we stand for unwavering adherence to the UN Charter and respect for the norms of international law, especially humanitarian law. We are committed to the principle of inviolable security, which is grossly violated by the NATO bloc. We are deeply concerned about irresponsible and outright dangerous actions that could undermine global nuclear security. We do not accept the illegitimate unilateral sanctions; they must be revoked," Putin wrote.

He claimed that Russia and China were "unfailingly working in the interests of creating an equal, open, inclusive, non-threatening security system in the region and the world as a whole."

Background: Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s official visit to Russia is set to take place on 20–22 March.

