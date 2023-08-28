Putin’s ‘opponents’ in 2024 election have one task - make him look younger

The Kremlin has finalized its list of candidates that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will face in the upcoming presidential elections in Russia in 2024, according to ‘independent’ Russian news outlet Meduza on Aug. 28. Interestingly, all of these candidates share a common feature.

The primary criterion for selecting these candidates was their age. Meduza reports that it was mandated that all candidates must be at least 50 years old in order to present Putin as a leader who is not aged.

Officials within the Kremlin have stated that the inclusion of younger candidates on the ballot might lead Russians to perceive the 70-year-old dictator as "different from the resolute figure who first assumed power."

Putin will likely compete against Gennady Zyuganov, a geriatric communist and Russian nationalist; Leonid Slutsky, a far-right politician who has faced allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior; and Alexei Nechayev, who is often referred to as a 'businessman.'

In the past year, reports surfaced indicating that the Kremlin had initiated preparations for the 2024 presidential election, and there were discussions about potential manipulation of the election results to favor Putin.

Numerous experts speculate that the outcome of the Russian elections will be influenced by the progress and conclusion of Russia's conflict with Ukraine. Regardless, it is widely believed that the electoral process will be manipulated extensively.

