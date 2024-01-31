Putin’s opponents submit signatures for nomination, swiftly withdraw candidacies

It is unclear why Baburin dragged 19 boxes of signature sheets to the CEC

Head of the “Russian People’s Union” party, Sergey Baburin, who presented himself as a “rival”to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the so-called “presidential elections,” withdrew his candidacy, the Kremlin’s propaganda media reported on Jan. 30.

This “pseudo-candidate” announced his decision immediately after submitting the necessary signatures to the central election commission for nomination.

“In accordance with Article 44 of the Federal Law on Presidential Elections, I withdraw my candidacy from the presidential elections,” he said, calling on Russians to vote for Putin.

It is unclear why Baburin spent time and money, went through the process of submitting signatures and brought 19 boxes of signature sheets to the commission before withdrawing.

Screenshot/X

Read also: Russian CEC registers Putin as Presidential candidate in March election

Following Baburin’s example, the leader of the Russian Freedom and Justice Party, Andrei Bogdanov, also withdrew his candidacy the very next day.

It is worth noting that the farce called “presidential elections” in the Russian Federation will last for three days, from March 15 to 17, 2024.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine