Putin ordered the occupiers to fully invade the Donetsk region by 15 September the General Staff

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO – THURSDAY, 1 SEPTEMBER 2022, 17:45

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that the Russian forces were ordered by Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk Oblast by 15 September.

Source: Oleksii Hromov, the Deputy Head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of Ukraine, at a briefing on Thursday

Quote: "The Russians continue to keep hold of the occupied territories of Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts and are also trying to create favourable conditions for the resumption of the offensive.

The Russian occupying forces are once again altering their plans and actions in accordance with Putin’s order to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk Oblast by 15 September."

Details: Hromov also reported that the Russians are continuing to regroup the formations and military units of the 3rd Army Corps to the occupied territories, presumably to increase the staffing of Russian forces and create conditions for the resumption of the offensive in the Donetsk operational district.

"According to the received information, due to considerable losses of personnel, the high command of the Armed Forces of Russia made a decision to disband the 31st Guards Air Assault Brigade and 22nd Separate Guards Special Purpose Brigade. Due to losses, less than 20% of personnel are left in these brigades," Hromov added.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!