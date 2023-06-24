Putin orders army to neutralize ‘those who organized insurrection’

Putin ordered to neutralize the organizers of the Wagner rebellion (archive photo)

The Russian Armed Forces have been ordered to "neutralize those who organized the rebellion,” Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said in an address on June 24, after news emerged overnight that Wagner mercenaries had crossed into Russia.

Wagner mercenary company owner Yevgeny Prigozhin, on June 23 launched another furious tirade against the Russian Defense Ministry, claiming his forces’ camps had been attacked by Russian missiles.

In the morning, Prigozhin claimed his forces had seized control of military facilities in Rostov-on-Don in Russia, including a military airfield.

Putin called the situation with the armed rebellion a "stab in the back of the country and the people" and a "betrayal." He said that "the government will not allow the split in Russia to happen again."

"All those who prepared the armed rebellion will be inevitably punished," he said, without mentioning Prigozhin's name.

“Actions against the rebels will be tough... The Russian Armed Forces have received orders to neutralize those who organized the armed rebellion.”

At the same time, Putin acknowledged that the work of civil and military authorities in Rostov-on-Don was virtually blocked, so the situation "remains difficult."

The leader of Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, declared on June 23 the beginning of an armed conflict with the Russian Defense Ministry.

As of June 24, he claimed his forces had taken control of Russian military facilities in Rostov and Voronezh. He demanded access to the highest military leadership of the Russian Federation, and if he was denied this, threatened to "go to Moscow".

Prigozhin accuses the Russian Defense Ministry of deliberately attacking mercenary camps in Rostov-on-Don.

