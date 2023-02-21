Putin orders army to prepare for nuclear tests, saying US is creating new weapons

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the Ministry of Defence and Rosatom, the national nuclear regulator, to ensure readiness for nuclear tests, as he believes that the United States can conduct tests and create new types of nuclear munitions.

Source: Putin during his address to the Federal Assembly on 21 February

Quote: "Of course, we will not be the first to do this, but if the USA conducts tests [of nuclear weapons – ed.], then we will also conduct them. No one should have dangerous illusions that global strategic parity can be destroyed."

Details: The Russian president said that he had ordered measures to be taken because "it is known for sure that the USA is considering the possibility of testing its nuclear weapons." According to him, the warranty periods for combat use of certain types of American nuclear munitions are expiring.

In addition, Putin claims that the US is already developing new types of nuclear munitions.

