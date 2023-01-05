Putin orders cease-fire in Ukraine to mark Russian Orthodox Christmas holiday: Live updates

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his armed forces to hold a 36-hour cease-fire in Ukraine this weekend to mark the Russian Orthodox Christmas holiday on Saturday.

It was not immediately clear whether hostilities would actually be halted. Ukrainian officials have previously dismissed Russian peace moves as ploys to regroup and prepare for more attacks.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a top aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, appeared to dismiss the truce in a tweet: "RF (Russian Federation) must leave the occupied territories - only then will it have a "temporary truce". Keep hypocrisy to yourself."

President Biden, asked about Putin’s cease fire, said he was "reluctant to respond to anything Putin says. …I think he’s trying to find some oxygen.”

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, had proposed the truce in a statement Thursday.

"I, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill, call on all parties involved in the internecine conflict to establish a Christmas ceasefire from 12:00 p.m. Moscow time on January 6 to 12:00 a.m. on January 7 so that Orthodox people could attend church services on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day," Kirill said.

Kirill has been a strong supporter of the war, justifying the invasion as part of Russia's “metaphysical struggle” to prevent a liberal encroachment from the West.

Christmas falls on Dec. 25 in the current Gregorian calendar, introduced in the 16th century. The Orthodox Church still uses the Julian calendar, which celebrated Christmas on Jan. 7.

Other developments:

►The German government said it released a wide-ranging aid package to Ukraine that includes, among other things, 30 drone detection systems, 20 rocket launchers, 63 pickups and 12 heavy-duty trucks, generators and 36,400 wool blankets.

►Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by phone Thursday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Erdoğan's office said he repeated his offer to mediate peace talks.

►The French Defense Ministry said Thursday it will hold talks with Ukraine to arrange for the delivery of armored combat vehicles. The ministry says it will be the first time this type of Western-made wheeled tank destroyer will be provided to the Ukrainian military.

Think tank: New recruits are hindering Russian military power

Russian military units that rely on recruits called up in recent months are hampering Russia's military force in Ukraine, a Washington-based military think tank says in its latest assessment of the war. The Institute for the Study of War notes that the head of the Russian-backed Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin – speaking after a recent Ukraine attack in Makiivka that killed 89 soldiers – said some of the officers in the targeted regiment were newly mobilized.

"Mobilized servicemen with minimal training and degraded morale in the role of officers are likely contributing to poor operational security practices and lack the basic acumen to make sound tactical and operational decisions," the assessment says.

