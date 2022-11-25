Putin orders to create database of Russians obliged to register for military service

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to create a resource with data of Russians who are or should be registered for military service, despite the previously announced completion of Putin’s partial mobilisation measures in Russia.

Source: Russian Latvia-based media outlet Meduza, citing Putin’s decree

Details: According to the decree, the portal should collect data on all Russians who are or should be on the military register, except for officers of the Foreign Intelligence Service and the Federal Security Service in reserve. Putin ordered the Russian Federal Tax Service and the Ministry of Defence of Russia to identify all such citizens.

By 30 December 2022, the Ministry of Defence of Russia, the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Russia, and regional authorities are obliged to convert this information into digital form. The database will be managed by the Ministry of Defence.

At the same time, in order to create this resource, Russian organisations will have to provide such data as phone numbers, mail addresses, health status and actual location of Russian citizens. According to the document, such a resource should be created by 1 April, 2024.

Why this is important:

Within the framework of "partial" mobilisation in the Russian Federation, people with serious illnesses, parents with many children, etc., all have been drafted to the war against Ukraine; all of this was explained, in particular, by the not up-to-date information in the databases. The Russian President stated that it is necessary to organise the database "in a modern way".

At the end of October, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin that the conscription measures were completed. However, the decree on the completion of conscription has not been signed. Kremlin officials said that a separate decree is not necessary.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!