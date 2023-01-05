Putin orders his Defence Minister to cease fire for Christmas

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered that Sergei Shoigu, the Minister of Defence of Russia, implement a ceasefire for Christmas.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti, citing the Kremlin’s message

Quote: "Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed Sergei Shoigu, Minister of Defence, to introduce the ceasefire from 12:00 6 January to 24:00 7 January along the entire contact line in Ukraine."

Background:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin where he stated that calls for peace and negotiations should be backed up by unilateral announcement of the ceasefire and "vision of a fair decision".

On 5 January, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, who openly approved of the Russian war against Ukraine, suddenly declared that he ostensibly urged the warring parties to initiate "the Christmas ceasefire".

