Putin orders new gun control regulations after school shooting kills 8

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oriana Gonzalez
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday ordered the Russian Federal Service of National Guard Troops to start working on new gun regulations following a school shooting that left at least eight people dead, according to the Kremlin.

Driving the news: A gunman on Tuesday morning attacked a school in the city of Kazan and killed seven students and one teacher, while leaving 21 other people hospitalized, AP reports.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • The suspect was 19 years old and the firearm used was registered in his name, said Rustam Minnikhanov, governor of the Tatarstan republic where Kazan is located, per AP. It is not yet known what type of firearm was used.

  • "While school shootings are relatively rare in Russia, there have been several violent attacks on schools in recent years, mostly carried out by students," AP notes.

The big picture: The new gun regulations will be focused on the types of firearms that are available for civilian use. "Applicants for a firearm’s license must pass psychological exams and own a smoothbore shotgun for a trial period before obtaining a rifle," The New York Times writes.

  • Putin also expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

  • He directed government officials to provide medical psychological assistant to the victims. The Russian Emergencies Ministry sent an airplane with doctors and medical equipment to Kazan.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • 8 dead, dozens injured in school shooting in Russia

    A gunman attacked a school Tuesday morning in the Russian city of Kazan, killing eight people — seven eighth grade students and a teacher — and leaving 21 others hospitalized with wounds, Russian officials said.

  • Nine killed, many wounded in Russian school shooting

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Nine people, including seven children, were killed on Tuesday and many more badly wounded after a lone teenage gunman opened fire in a school in the Russian city of Kazan, local authorities said, prompting a Kremlin call for tighter gun controls. Two children could be seen leaping from the third floor of the four-storey School Number 175 to escape as gunshots rang out, in a video filmed by an onlooker that was circulated by Russia's RIA news agency. All the teachers locked the children in the classrooms.

  • Gaetz investigators reportedly seeking cooperation from his ex-girlfriend

    Federal investigators are reportedly pushing for cooperation from two key witnesses in the probe of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), including his ex-girlfriend. Investigators are seeking cooperation from an ex-girlfriend of Gaetz who was formerly an intern on Capitol Hill, and they could also "soon gain the formal cooperation" of former Florida county tax collector Joel Greenberg, CNN reported on Tuesday. It had previously been reported that Greenberg was cooperating with investigators since last year, and according to CNN, a deadline for him to reach a plea agreement is coming this week. Greenberg has been charged with sex trafficking of a minor, stalking, and bribery. Gaetz has been facing an investigation over whether he had sex with a 17-year-old girl and violated federal sex trafficking laws. He has denied any wrongdoing. The former girlfriend investigators are seeking cooperation from reportedly joined the Florida lawmaker on a 2018 trip to the Bahamas that has become a focus of the investigation, and she was "involved in some of the financial transactions that the FBI has obtained" and is "believed to have knowledge of drug use and arrangements with women," CNN writes. Investigators are almost finished collecting evidence in the probe, CNN also reports, but it's expected to take "some time" for the Justice Department to determine whether there's enough evidence to support an indictment. Read more at CNN. More stories from theweek.comTed Cruz walks out of gun violence hearing after failing to change the subjectConservative Texan Chip Roy slams Elise Stefanik in scathing memo ahead of leadership voteMcCarthy is reportedly gambling that dumping Liz Cheney will get Trump to help make him House speaker

  • At least 9 killed, 21 hurt in Russia school shooting

    Russian officials say a gunman attacked a school in the city of Kazan and nine people were killed and 21 wounded. Kazan is a city 700 kilometers (430 miles) east of Moscow. The gunman has been arrested. (May 11)

  • Missing Siberian doctor who treated Kremlin critic Navalny reappears after three days - agencies

    A Siberian doctor who treated poisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny last year reappeared on Monday after being reported missing while on a hunting trip, Russian news agencies cited the regional government as saying. A search was launched in the forests of the Omsk region, about 2,200 km (1,370 miles) east of Moscow, after physician Alexander Murakhovsky left a forest hunting base in an all-terrain vehicle on Friday. Murakhovsky exited the forest himself and made contact with residents of the village of Basly, RIA news agency quoted the Omsk regional government as saying.

  • Internal Memo to Beijing: China’s Competitive Advantage against America

    To: Director, Long-Term Strategy Office, People’s Liberation Army, Beijing From: Head, American Competitiveness Division Subject: China Has Gained an Edge * * * General, a year ago you sent a memo to Chairman Xi Jinping offering some thoughts on how the global spread of the coronavirus and early U.S. reactions could offer China some broad strategic advantages vis-à-vis the United States. The Chairman appreciated the military and geopolitical factors you raised. You then tasked me with tracking several more-subtle factors affecting American competitiveness and asked me to report back after a year with data and conclusions. Herewith are those findings. Executive Summary The strategy of our division (and our country!), as stated openly and publicly, is to help China win the long-term competition against the United States for power and influence, in Asia and on the world stage, over the next century. Our net-assessment bureau keeps careful track of traditional measurements of military and geopolitical power — tanks, ships, planes, missiles, etc. As you suggested, I assigned the brightest analysts in my division to study the political, economic, and social cohesion of the U.S. Also at your suggestion, we read British historian Arnold Toynbee’s work in which he concluded that “civilizations die from suicide, not by murder.” Just so. Our own “century of humiliation,” as we call it, started with the British HMS Nemesis steaming up the Yangtze River to humble our wealthy and advanced middle kingdom and not a Chinese junk sailing up the Thames to do the same to the British. In asking why, our analysts agreed with Toynbee that this great turn in historic fortunes wasn’t simply or even mostly about guns, germs, or steel but rather about political, economic, and social cohesion and cultural confidence. We estimate that our own strategic ambitions have been advanced by a generation thanks to the self-imposed unraveling of political, economic, and social cohesion in an ever less confident United States. The bottom line: Taking those factors into account, our assessment of the past 15 months of U.S. behavior is that the Americans are doing our competitive work for us. Key Findings First, Americans can no longer do basic public policy. You might remember when you sent me and other young analysts off to the best public-policy schools in the U.S. in the 1980s and 90s. (I did not think much of the curriculum, but the basketball games were very exciting!) We really thought at the time that the Americans had, as they say, “cracked the code” — developing sophisticated methods of dealing with choices and making tradeoffs; weighing priorities, competing policy interests, and incentives; doing cost-benefit studies, and the like in public policy. Even without the analytical methods they developed, we thought at the time that they had a sophisticated political dialogue about the constant tensions in a good society between different values and different choices and had developed a system to thrive and prosper despite those natural tensions. The U.S. coronavirus response over two different administrations exposed that this system is broken. The U.S. overwhelmingly prioritized only one goal — coronavirus health issues — and let it overwhelm almost all other social- and economic-policy goals. Even with that singular focus, they failed to do the central task of their own chosen strategy — to protect the elderly and vulnerable. Over 80 percent of their COVID deaths were among the elderly. And yet, for a period of time, they shut down almost all economic and social activity by the least vulnerable populations, without any cost-benefit analysis of this approach. This contributed to all of the points below that have accelerated our strategic advantage. Despite the Americans’ professed policy focus on public health, we see good estimates that the singular health-system focus on the coronavirus at the expense of so many other health practices will likely kill far more people in the next few years than the virus itself did. Especially when you add in the issues associated with the economic privation, stress, and isolation they voluntarily underwent. Our internal data support the U.K. Department of Health report noting that, “when morbidity is taken into account, the estimates for the health impacts from a lockdown and lockdown-induced recession are greater in terms of quality adjusted life years than the direct COVID-19 deaths.” Second, because of this policy choice, America is purposely eroding the very sources of its own economic competitiveness. This is a great gift to us from the U.S. You will remember that we have worried for decades about the most fundamental American advantage that could make catching up to them almost impossible: their innovative private economy. This paramount source of American competitive advantage, which has kept them prosperous and powerful for some 140 years, could fade quickly now. In just a few months during the course of the virus, our competitor has turned to historically unprecedented levels of public spending and borrowing. That, combined with the proposed enormous increase in taxes and government-benefits programs, means the U.S. is, in effect, transferring trillions of dollars from the world’s leading private-sector economy to a middling public-sector economy. They are also transferring the decision-making about how to allocate this capital from private to public hands; some of the most productive and efficient uses of capital, which have steadily increased their wealth, are being handed over to systems that can only move the wealth around (and with much of that capital leaking out in the act of transferring it to a public benefit). A young member of my staff mentioned that there is a Western parable about geese and golden eggs that applies to this phenomenon; I will ask him to follow up. Third, their coronavirus responses have also weakened another one of their great competitive advantages: the vaunted U.S. education system. We have been flooding their universities with students over the decades, of course, to take advantage of their STEM education and a few other traditional fields. This has been a boon for us (and a ready source of income for them). Moreover, thanks to our comprehensive intelligence efforts around American universities (some of which have been, unfortunately, uncovered of late by their counterintelligence work), we have gained an intelligence bonanza. We’ve probably gotten as much as we can get there, and the timing for tapering off that effort works for our strategy. Their coronavirus responses have accelerated a series of crises in their universities: flawed business models dependent on massive debt financing, trendy nonsense curricula, credentialed but uneducated graduates, highly politicized faculties and administrations, and an odd monoculture so outside of the mainstream of American life that, a few years ago, even the incoming president of Harvard recognized that many Americans question “whether or not colleges and universities are worthy of public support” or “are even good for the nation.” In the past few years, according to polls on institutions that Americans trust, public opinion of U.S. higher education has fallen farther and faster than for almost any other institution. The shutdown (continuing as I write this memo) of their public elementary- and secondary-education system has been particularly baffling to our analysts. At first, we assumed that the Americans had a better source of data or analytical method than we did about calculating the infection risk for younger children or teachers in public schools. (I think we are still a little intimidated by that Man on the Moon achievement.) But it turns out that they simply do not want to reopen the public schools — perhaps not even in the coming fall. U.S. students have already been falling steadily behind in international comparisons of learning and achievement at almost every level (despite rising education spending). The Americans’ estimates show that this lost year-plus will deepen that slide in competitiveness. Our analysts calculate that it will be a decade before they can account for all the educational, economic, and social costs to children of these policies. I would never have predicted that we could catch the Americans in education so fast, but their rearward trajectory makes it possible. Fourth, I am happy to report that the American political experiment is declining in legitimacy — there and everywhere else. As you know, we are offering the first competitive system for political, social, and economic order — Chairman Xi’s China Dream — that America has faced since it vanquished Soviet-style communism 30 years ago. I had concerns (and still do) as to how well our system will “travel,” so to speak — despite the early conversion to it of New York Times columnist Tom Friedman. I don’t know if we’ll get more converts, but as far as their democratic-capitalist system is concerned, the air is definitely (as the Americans say) going out of the balloon. Their coronavirus response has accelerated an erosion of Americans’ self-confidence and belief in their own system, abetted by a media and political culture in which they blame themselves and the Western culture that created their system for most troubles. Another gift to us! Above, I noted the polls measuring institutional trust. You’ll be pleased to know that U.S. government institutions are at the bottom of these lists (along with journalism and big business, I should add!). Their military still enjoys a high amount of trust from Americans — and this should worry us. But my analysts are convinced that it is the trust and admiration of an observer, not of a participant. Their small all-volunteer military draws from less than 1 percent of the population, with many service members coming from military families. So, like so much else in American politics, their citizenry is disengaged. When you created this division, you required us to study the American founding. I well remember the American founders’ entreaties that their so-called republican democracy could work only if the citizens were virtuous and engaged. It was a very odd approach to governance these founders invented — self-governance relying on cooperation, uncoordinated from the top (!) — with most decisions being made in private or local governmental forums. It appeared to work for a few hundred years. But the good news is that all current measurements of a virtuous and engaged citizenry (including what Americans think about each other in terms of trust and confidence) are at historic lows. So, if their founders were right, the end could be near for their system. U.S. coronavirus policies, social unrest, and zero-sum politics over the past year have combined to isolate and pit almost all Americans against each other. They are completely self-obsessed; we were smart to grab Hong Kong when they were focused on themselves. On a related note, we recently intercepted some al-Qaeda radio traffic celebrating the Afghan withdrawal and the new U.S. focus on what they are calling “domestic terrorism.” We should lend them our Uyghur playbook (jk!). Especially obsessed with race, ethnicity, and gender identity, Americans are dividing themselves into categories on the basis of characteristics they cannot change. They are intent on correcting ills in their history through accusation and further division. We practically invented the art of political slogans, but remember how we used to envy their motto E Pluribus Unum? If it worked, they could harness the power of a radically diverse country to a set of common ideas and way of living. They could be unstoppable. But, I’m happy to report, there are big cracks in the foundation of that creed. They’ve started inventing a new one in the past 15 months — Semper Divisa perhaps. They are distrustful of almost any information given to them, and their troublesome tradition of a neutral and objective media has disappeared entirely. I’m not sure we could have planned it better! The chances of their unifying to support a renewed, coherent strategy of American competitiveness is very remote. In fact, even before the virus, their confidence in themselves was at a low. In global polls taken in over 60 countries about willingness to fight for one’s country, the U.S. is at a low of 44 percent — some 30 points below us. * * * In conclusion, General, might I indulge in a personal reflection? Thirty years ago, when you assigned me here rather than my first choice of the American Cooperation Division across the hall, I was sorely disappointed. That office was surely going to be where the Chinese success story was. When I arrived at the Competitiveness Division, all we could see was a slow and centuries-long game of catch-up to the leading global power. But now, looking back over just the past 15 months, I am liking our chances and am glad to be here. Gānbēi!

  • FBI names pipeline cyberattackers as company promises return

    Hit by a cyberattack, the operator of a major U.S. fuel pipeline said Monday it hopes to have services mostly restored by the end of the week as the FBI and administration officials identified the culprits as a gang of criminal hackers. U.S. officials sought to soothe concerns about price spikes or damage to the economy by stressing that the fuel supply had so far not experienced widespread disruptions, and the company said it was working toward “substantially restoring operational service” by the weekend. The White House said in a statement late Monday that it was monitoring supply shortages in parts of the Southeast and that President Joe Biden had directed federal agencies to bring their resources to bear.

  • Biden administration green-lights country's first big offshore wind project

    The Biden administration today gave final approval to Vineyard Wind, a project off the Massachusetts coast slated to be the country's first large-scale offshore wind farm.Why it matters: While the green light for the long-proposed project was expected, it marks a key step in White House plans to help spur development of a suite of coastal projects off New York, New Jersey and other states.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The 800-megawatt Vineyard Wind, once built, will provide enough power for 400,000 homes and businesses and create 3,600 jobs, according to the announcement from the Departments of Interior and Commerce.The project, which will span dozens of turbines, is a joint venture between Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Avangrid Renewables, which is an arm of Spanish power giant Iberdrola.The big picture: The White House is keen to advance multiple projects that are already in the pipeline and expand areas offered for development.In late March administration officials set a target of 30 gigawatts of offshore wind generating capacity operating in U.S. waters by 2030.That would go well beyond plans already on the drawing boards among Equinor, Shell and BP, Portugal's EDP and others are involved in various partnerships for U.S. projects.What they're saying: “Today’s offshore wind project announcement demonstrates that we can fight the climate crisis, while creating high-paying jobs and strengthening our competitiveness at home and abroad,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • China increases foreign influence efforts on U.S. by 500%

    New foreign-agent filings are finally detailing a massive Beijing propaganda operation that's fueled a sixfold increase in disclosed Chinese foreign influence efforts in the United States in recent years.Why it matters: Propaganda is central to China fulfilling its geopolitical aspirations, and its efforts to sow discord and disinformation in the U.S. have very real consequences for the American business, political and social climates.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAccording to the Center for Responsive Politics, Chinese foreign agent spending has skyrocketed from just over $10 million in 2016 to nearly $64 million last year.Thanks largely to its stable of propaganda operations, China is now the top spender on foreign influence operations in the U.S.American laws designed to force disclosure of paid foreign influence are beginning to reveal the huge sums Beijing has devoted to its effort.What's happening: State-run Chinese news service Xinhua is the latest to reveal some of the inner workings of its U.S. operations.Xinhua's U.S. arm officially registered as a foreign agent last week, three years after the Justice Department notified the company it was required to do so, as first reported by Foreign Lobby Watch.Its initial filing under the Foreign Agents Registration Act is largely generic, describing Xinhua as "an independent legal entity" that's simply "subject to government oversight."In fact, the media organ is owned by the Chinese government, run by senior Communist Party officials and widely seen as a Beijing mouthpiece.Its new FARA filing disclosed $8.6 million in payments since March 2020 from Xinhua's Chinese parent to its U.S. arm, including payments directly to bureaus in Washington, Los Angeles, Houston, San Francisco and Chicago.The big picture: Xinhua is just the latest state-run Chinese media organ to register.CRP data show Chinese entities spent more on registered foreign agent activities in 2020 than those of any other nation.That was largely driven by FARA registrations by state-run media outlets such as China Daily and CGTN.Together they accounted for more than two-thirds of Chinese FARA spending in 2019 and more than four-fifths in 2020, eclipsing big names such as telecom giant Huawei and surveillance tech firm Hikvision.Between the lines: Like those of other nations, Chinese state-run media have resisted U.S. Justice Department demands to register under FARA, a law originally created to expose Nazi propaganda in the U.S.Prior to their disclosures, these Chinese media organs operated in the shadows, unencumbered by FARA requirements requiring disclosure about their structures and finances.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Caitlyn Jenner reveals she didn't vote in 2020: 'I just couldn't get excited about it'

    California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner has revealed she sat out the 2020 election and headed to the golf course instead. Jenner, the former reality TV star and athlete who's running to oust California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in a recall election, told CNN she "didn't even vote" last year. Jenner is a Republican, and she said that "out here in California," a blue state, voting for a Republican president is "not gonna work." Asked if she voted down-ticket, though, Jenner said she skipped that as well. "It was voting day and I thought, the only thing out here in California that I worry about, which affects people, is the propositions that were out there," Jenner said. "And I didn't see any propositions that I really had one side or the other. And so it was Election Day and I just couldn't get excited about it. And I just wound up going to play golf, and I said, 'Eh, I'm not doing that.'" Politico previously reported that Jenner "did not cast ballots in nearly two-thirds of the elections in which she was eligible to vote since 2000," and although she expressed support for former President Donald Trump as a candidate in 2016, she "never cast a ballot in the 2016 elections." Asked by CNN's Dana Bash how she can get voters "excited" to get out and vote for her, then, Jenner responded, "Because I'm cute and adorable?" NEW: @Caitlyn_Jenner tells @DanaBashCNN that she didn't vote at all in 2020. Not even down-ballot. "It was Election Day, and I just couldn't get excited about it. And I just wound up going to play golf." pic.twitter.com/mNAbtLA2RM — Alli Hedges Maser (@AllisonLHedges) May 11, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTed Cruz walks out of gun violence hearing after failing to change the subjectConservative Texan Chip Roy slams Elise Stefanik in scathing memo ahead of leadership voteMcCarthy is reportedly gambling that dumping Liz Cheney will get Trump to help make him House speaker

  • Trump family members got ‘inappropriately close’ to Secret Service agents, book claims

    Concerns over bonds involving Trump’s then daughter in-law Vanessa and daughter Tiffany revealed in Carol Leonnig’s Zero Fail Vanessa Trump with Donald Trump Jr, her former husband, in April 2018. The book claims agents reported that Vanessa Trump ‘started dating one of the agents who had been assigned to her family’. Photograph: AP Two Trump family members got “inappropriately – and perhaps dangerously – close” to agents protecting them while Donald Trump was president, according to a new book on the US Secret Service. Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service, by the Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig, is published next week. The Guardian obtained a copy. Leonnig won a Pulitzer prize in 2015, for her reporting on security failures at the Secret Service. She was also part of the Post team which won a Pulitzer for its work on Edward Snowden’s leaks about National Security Agency surveillance techniques and reported extensively on Russian election interference and links between Trump and Moscow. She has also won three Polk awards. With Philip Rucker, Leonnig also co-authored A Very Stable Genius: Donald J Trump’s Testing of America, a well-received 2020 White House exposé. In her new book, she writes that Secret Service agents reported that Vanessa Trump, the wife of the president’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr, “started dating one of the agents who had been assigned to her family”. Vanessa Trump filed for an uncontested divorce in March 2018. Leonnig reports that the agent concerned did not face disciplinary action as neither he nor the agency were official guardians of Vanessa Trump at that point. Leonnig also writes that Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump’s daughter with his second wife, Marla Maples, broke up with a boyfriend and “began spending an unusual amount of time alone with a Secret Service agent on her detail”. Secret Service leaders, the book says, “became concerned at how close Tiffany appeared to be getting to the tall, dark and handsome agent”. Agents are prohibited from forming personal relationships with those they protect, out of concern that such feelings could cloud their judgment. Both Tiffany Trump and the agent said nothing untoward was happening, Leonnig writes, and pointed out the nature of the agent’s job meant spending time alone with his charge. The agent was subsequently reassigned. Leonnig also reports that it was not clear if Donald Trump knew what Secret Service personnel were saying about his daughter and daughter-in-law. But she says the president did repeatedly seek to remove Secret Service staff he deemed to be overweight or too short for the job. “I want these fat guys off my detail,” Trump is reported to have said, possibly confusing office-based personnel with active agents. “How are they going to protect me and my family if they can’t run down the street?”

  • Symone Sanders Tackled a Protester to Save Biden and Still Didn’t Get the Press Secretary Gig. She’s Got a Right to Be Upset

    Symone Sanders, a senior adviser to Vice President Harris, put her reputation and her life on the line trying to propel then-candidate Joe Biden into the White House, so the least he could’ve done was throw her the White House press secretary job. But that job ended up going to a white woman, Jen Psaki, with no affiliation to the Dora Milaje, which Sanders has been a member of since birth.

  • Former Arizona AG who quit the GOP said the people running the recount there 'lost and they can't get over it'

    Grant Woods, who left the GOP and became a Democrat during Trump's presidency, criticized his former colleagues involved in the audit.

  • COVID-19 patients in India are developing deadly 'black fungus' infections that can lead to blindness

    Doctors say steroids, which have proved effective for those severely ill with COVID-19, may inadvertently fuel cases by dampening the immune system.

  • I own a small business — this is what a $15 minimum wage means for me

    After President Biden required federal contractors to pay a $15 minimum wage and Rhode Island inched closer to its own mandate, small-business owners held their breath. Congress is again likely to consider hiking the federal minimum wage, now $7.25, affecting the public and private sectors alike. There is a popular mandate for a $15 federal minimum wage.

  • Ransomware gang threatens release of DC police records

    A Russian-speaking ransomware syndicate that stole data from the Washington, D.C., police department says negotiations over payment have broken down, with it rejecting a $100,000 payment, and it will release sensitive information that could put lives at risk if more money is not offered. The extortion threat comes amid a separate ransomware attack on a major pipeline that's affected part of the U.S.'s fuel supply, highlighting the power of internet-savvy criminal gangs to sow mayhem from a half a world away with impunity. The Babuk group said on its website late Monday that it would release “all the data” it stole from the Washington police department if it did not “raise the price.”

  • Fauci: U.S. Needs ‘To Start Being More Liberal’ in Loosening COVID Restrictions

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, suggested that the U.S. could soon see a loosening of indoor mask requirements and that recommendations should become more “liberal” as more Americans are vaccinated. During an appearance on ABC’s This Week, Fauci said he agreed with former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who has said now is the time to loosen indoor mask mandates as more than one-third of U.S. adults is fully vaccinated against COVID. “No I think so, I think you’re going to probably see that as we go along and as more people get vaccinated,” Fauci told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. “The CDC will be, almost in real-time George, updating their recommendations and their guidelines. We do need to start being more liberal as we get more people vaccinated.” “As you get more people vaccinated, the number of cases per day will absolutely go down. We’re averaging about 43,000 a day, we’ve got to get it much, much lower than that. When that gets lower, the risk of any infection indoor or outdoor diminishes dramatically,” Fauci added. Fauci’s comments come after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shifted its guidance last month to allow fully vaccinated individuals to go maskless outdoors, aside from in crowded settings. However, the agency still recommends that fully vaccinated individuals should wear masks indoors around unvaccinated people from multiple households and in indoor public spaces such as movie theaters, malls, museums and restaurants. “We’re at the point right now where we can start lifting these ordinances and allowing people to resume normal activity, certainly outdoors we shouldn’t be putting limits on gatherings anymore, we should be encouraging people to go outside,” Gottlieb said Sunday on CBS’ Face the Nation. “In the states where prevalence is low, vaccination rates are high and we have good testing in place and we’re identifying infections, I think we can start lifting these restrictions indoors as well on a broad basis.” Yet White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients during an appearance on CNN on Sunday did not go as far as Fauci and Gottlieb did in advocating for looser restrictions. CNN’s Jack Tapper asked Zients about concerns among “journalists and some health experts” that “overly cautious” mask guidance could erode confidence in “a light at the end of the tunnel.” “I think everyone is tired, and wearing a mask can be a pain but we’re getting there and the light at the end of the tunnel is brighter and brighter,” Zients said. “Let’s keep up our guard, let’s follow the CDC guidance. And the CDC guidance across time will allow vaccinated people more and more privileges to take off that mask.” However, Gottlieb suggested last week that a loosening of CDC indoor mask mandates could help “preserve the credibility of public health officials” should mitigation strategies need to be re-introduced during potential future outbreaks.

  • School shooting in Russia kills 9 people; suspect arrested

    A gunman launched an attack on a school in the Russian city of Kazan that left at least nine people dead Tuesday — including seven youngsters — and sent students hiding under their desks or running out of the building. Another video depicted shattered windows, a stream of smoke coming out of one, and the sound of gunfire.

  • There’s A Whole ‘Tiger King’-Style Saga Playing Out In Houston

    In a story straight out of Tiger King, a tiger that was first spotted in a Houston neighborhood is now missing — and its owner has been charged with murder Remember the Tiger King days of the pandemic? Early last year when everyone rallied around the same batshit insane Netflix documentary and agreed on one thing: That []

  • Man Accused of Assaulting Sushi Restaurant Owner After Trying to Skip $70 Bill in Virginia

    Police in Arlington, Virginia are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted an Asian American restaurant owner and used racial slurs against her and her son on May 4. What happened: Henry Kim and his mother, who own Bonsai Grill in Crystal City, said the attack occurred when they followed the man after he left their restaurant without paying for roughly $70 worth of sushi rolls. Kim and his mother followed the man but he continued walking and claimed to be on an emergency phone call.