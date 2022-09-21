Putin Orders Mobilization of Reservists, Makes Nuclear Threat: ‘This Is Not a Bluff’

1
Caroline Downey
·2 min read

Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered a “partial mobilization” of reservist soldiers on Wednesday morning and threatened nuclear retaliation against the West if NATO members escalate their support of Ukrainian forces.

Addressing his country, Putin called up 300,000 Russian reservists to be conscripted for service in Ukraine. He accused western countries of weaponizing the Ukraine conflict to “divide and destroy Russia” and claimed that extra defense capabilities are needed, according to a transcript released by Al Jazeera.

“Today our armed forces are operating across a front line that exceeds 1,000 km, opposing not only neo-Nazi formations but the entire military machine of the collective West,” he said.

In addition to NATO conducting reconnaissance across the south of Russia, the United States, the U.K., and the E.U. have been pressuring Ukraine to move this stage of the war to Russian soil, Putin alleged. “They are openly saying that Russia should be defeated on the battlefield by any means,” he said.

Putin’s declaration comes as as Russia moves toward annexing the separatist regions of Ukraine, pending upcoming referendums on their formally joining the federation. Russian-dominated Donetsk and Luhansk, which Putin recognized as independent in February, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, will hold their votes on September 23-27, local officials told the Moscow Times.

“We have set a course for reunification, a return to Russia. And we will not turn away from it,” Kherson’s Moscow-tapped leader Vladimir Saldo said in a video.

Putin claimed that senior leaders from NATO nations have flirted with deploying nuclear weapons against Russia, to which he warned: “I would like to remind those who make such statements about Russia that our country also possesses various means of destruction, and in some cases, they are more modern than those of NATO countries.”

“This is not a bluff. And those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the weathervane can turn and point towards them,” he added.

Western countries worry that Putin’s absorption of the separatist territories could serve as justification for unleashing nuclear weapons if any of them are attacked. The White House confirmed Tuesday that the U.S. believes the referendums are illegitimate and illegal and that it will not recognize such areas as Russia’s property.

With the UN in session this week, the General Assembly has denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

