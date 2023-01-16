Putin orders new occupation troops commander in Ukraine to capture Donbas by March

Andrii Yusov, representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has revealed that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ordered Valery Gerasimov, newly-appointed commander of the occupation forces in Ukraine, to capture Donbas by March.

Source: Yusov on air with the FREEDOM TV channel and the 24 Channel

Quote: "Nevertheless, we can talk about the priority front for Ruscists - it is Donbas. Another timeframe he [Putin – ed.] establishes for Gerasimov already as, let’s say, a new commander of the war against Ukraine; and Gerasimov lowering these goals more and more – a purpose of all this is capturing Donbas and forming a certain safe zone there by March already.

This is not the first timeframe. It got delayed every time. It will be a year since the start of the full-scale invasion, and a year of them 'capturing Kyiv in three days'. They will not succeed this time as well."

Details: Yusov has said that the Russian dictator did not give up on his plans to destroy Ukraine as an independent state and Ukrainians as a nation.

The Defence Intelligence representative believes that Putin is preparing Russia for a long war against Ukraine.

Yusov has stated that Russia has various scenarios and fronts of another possible offensive; however, most of the information online is not true.

Quote: "The enemy is preparing various scenarios. And they are partially spreading misinformation through different instruments about one or another front in order to disorientate us.

It can be very 'exotic' ones like airborne troops in Odesa. Because as of now, this looks like a suicidal front for the enemy. But we have seen their other suicidal actions as well."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!