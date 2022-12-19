Putin orders Russian Federal Security Service to keep an eye on strategic targets and infrastructure
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his security services to ceaselessly monitor strategic targets and energy infrastructure.
Source: Putin’s video address to employees of the security services on this special day celebrating their profession
Details: Putin emphasised that "places of mass gatherings of citizens, strategic targets, and transport and energy infrastructure must be under constant supervision".
Quote from Putin: "This challenge must be met by the FSB (the Russian Federal Security Service) in coordination with the National Antiterrorism Committee and in close collaboration with other security-related government agencies."
Background:
Large-scale fires have been occurring in Russia for the last couple of months. On 18 December a fire broke out at the Markovskoye gas condensate field; on 15 December a huge fire broke out at an oil refinery in Irkutsk; and on 9 December part of the Mega Khimki shopping centre in Moscow burned down.
