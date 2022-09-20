Putin orders Russian military industrial complex to immediately supply troops with munitions and analyse Western weapons

STANISLAV POHORILOV – MONDAY, 20 SEPTEMBER 2022, 15:25

At a meeting focused on the development of the military industry of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin urged officers to ensure the supply of munitions to the troops, as well as to analyse the Western weapons used in Ukraine.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti

Quote from Putin: "[Appropriate] organisations of the military industrial facilities must ensure the supply of the necessary weapons, equipment and munitions as soon as possible."

Details: At the same time, Putin stated he and representatives of the military industry would discuss the supply of arms specifically to the units located in Ukraine.

He also urged these officers to analyse the Western weapons used in Ukraine, although, in his opinion, Russian arms effectively "resist" them. "In support of the current regime in Kyiv, as you know, nearly all of the NATO stocks from their arsenals have been sent to Ukraine, which means that we should and will study these weapons, and [see] what is used against us," Putin said.

The Russian leader wants 100% import substitution in Russia’s defence sector, demanding to increase production capacity and shorten production time.

Background: According to British Intelligence, Russia has been purchasing weapons from other heavily sanctioned states, such as Iran and North Korea, as its own stockpiles are running low.

