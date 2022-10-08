Putin orders Russias FSB to protect Crimean Bridge
KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO — SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022, 19:58
Russian President Vladimir Putin conferred on the Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation the authority to protect the Crimean Bridge, where an explosion occurred on the morning of 8 October.
Source: Interfax, citing the Kremlin press service
Details: Putin signed a decree strengthening measures to protect the crossing through the Kerch Strait, the Crimean Bridge and the main gas pipeline from Krasnodar Krai (Russia) to Crimea.
Quote from the decree: "I decree: the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation shall have the authority to organise and coordinate measures to protect the passage through the Kerch Strait, the energy bridge from the Russian Federation to the Crimean peninsula and the main gas pipeline between Krasnodar Krai and Crimea during their operation."
Background:
On the morning of 8 October, a powerful fire broke out on the railway branch of the Crimean Bridge.
The occupying authorities of Crimea have claimed that a truck exploded on the Crimean Bridge. Meanwhile, [Volodymyr] Konstantynov, the Russian-appointed Head of the "Crimean Parliament" [created by the Russian occupiers in 2014 - ed.], alleged that "Ukrainian vandals" damaged the road surface on the Crimean Bridge.
Vladimir Putin, president of the aggressor state, was informed of the fire on the Crimean bridge, and called for a special government commission to be created.
Later, the occupiers claimed that the movement of cars and buses across the Crimean Bridge has resumed.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!