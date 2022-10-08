Putin orders Russias FSB to protect Crimean Bridge

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO — SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022, 19:58

Russian President Vladimir Putin conferred on the Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation the authority to protect the Crimean Bridge, where an explosion occurred on the morning of 8 October.

Source: Interfax, citing the Kremlin press service

Details: Putin signed a decree strengthening measures to protect the crossing through the Kerch Strait, the Crimean Bridge and the main gas pipeline from Krasnodar Krai (Russia) to Crimea.

Quote from the decree: "I decree: the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation shall have the authority to organise and coordinate measures to protect the passage through the Kerch Strait, the energy bridge from the Russian Federation to the Crimean peninsula and the main gas pipeline between Krasnodar Krai and Crimea during their operation."

Background:



