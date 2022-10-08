Putin orders Russias FSB to protect Crimean Bridge

Ukrainska Pravda
KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022, 19:58

Russian President Vladimir Putin conferred on the Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation the authority to protect the Crimean Bridge, where an explosion occurred on the morning of 8 October.

Source: Interfax, citing the Kremlin press service

Details: Putin signed a decree strengthening measures to protect the crossing through the Kerch Strait, the Crimean Bridge and the main gas pipeline from Krasnodar Krai (Russia) to Crimea.

Quote from the decree: "I decree: the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation shall have the authority to organise and coordinate measures to protect the passage through the Kerch Strait, the energy bridge from the Russian Federation to the Crimean peninsula and the main gas pipeline between Krasnodar Krai and Crimea during their operation."

  • Three Killed in Crimean Bridge Explosion, Russia's Investigative Committee Says

    At least three people were killed in an explosion on Crimea’s Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia to the Crimean peninsula, Russia’s Investigative Committee said on October 8.Footage released by the committee shows military personnel gathered on the bridge. Part of the road crossing can be seen sunk into the Kerch Strait, while the rail crossing is seen burned.Earlier security footage showed an explosion on the bridge, while further video showed a section of the bridge on fire.The committee said a truck was blown up on the bridge igniting seven fuel tanks of a railway train. This has not been independently verified.The truck, the committee said, was owned by a resident of the Krasnodar Oblast. An investigation has been launched at the resident’s home and on the vehicle’s movement, the committee added. Credit: Russian Investigative Committee via Storyful

  • Crimea's Kerch Bridge ablaze after explosions

    STORY: Traffic was suspended on the road-and-rail bridge, opened in 2018 and designed to link Crimea into Russia’s transport network."A fuel tank is on fire on one of the sections of the Crimean bridge," the agency said, citing a regional official, but without stating the cause.Ukrainian media said the blast on the bridge happened at about 6 a.m. (0300 GMT).Reuters could not independently verify the reports.Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled the bridge in 2018, after Crimea was annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

  • Blast hits Crimea bridge crucial to Russia's war

    A powerful blast damaged Russia's road-and-rail bridge to Crimea on Saturday, hitting a prestigious symbol of Moscow's annexation of the peninsula and the key supply route to forces battling to hold territory captured in southern Ukraine. The early morning explosion on the bridge over the Kerch Strait, for which Russia did not immediately assign blame, prompted gleeful messages from Ukrainian officials but no claim of responsibility. President Vladimir Putin signed a decree instructing tighter security for the bridge as well as the infrastructure supplying electricity and natural gas to the peninsula.

  • Head of Estonian foreign ministry welcomes explosion and fire on Kerch bridge

    Estonia welcomes the explosion andfire on the Crimean Bridge, which was illegally constructed between Russia and Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu has said.

  • New Abortion Bans Put on Hold by Courts in Arizona and Ohio

    (Bloomberg) -- Abortion bans in Arizona and Ohio were temporarily put on hold by judges, allowing procedures in the states to continue while the nonprofit Planned Parenthood challenges the new restrictions in court.Most Read from BloombergRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastFacebook Is Warning 1 Million Users About Stolen Usernames, PasswordsPutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityNATO Once Feared a Putin Victory. Now It Worries Over His DefeatBiden Sh

  • Zelenskyy: it was cloudy in Crimea, but Ukrainians know what to do

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022 21:41 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted on Saturday that "it was cloudy" in occupied Crimea, but regardless of the clouds, Ukrainians know what to do.

  • Satellite images of damaged Crimean Bridge released

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022, 20:43 Satellite images have been released showing the damage to the Crimean Bridge after the explosion on Saturday, 8 October. Source: PlanetScope images posted by Planet Twitter Quote: "This pair of PlanetScope images, captured just one day apart on October 7 and 8, 2022, shows the damaged Kerch Strait Bridge following a major explosion today.

  • Russians can't predict when Crimean Bridge will be restored: all trains to Crimea cancelled

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022, 10:16 Dmitrii Peskov, the Russian presidential press secretary said that there are no forecasts as for how fast the Crimean Bridge could be restored after the fire yet, as railway communication with the occupied peninsula has been stopped.

  • Psychologist explains how Crimean bridge’s destruction may affect Russian society

    Psychologist and expert in non-verbal communication, Valentyn Kim, described on Radio NV on Oct. 8 the place the Crimean bridge occupied in Russia’s propaganda narratives and how its destruction would affect Russian society.

  • North Korea launches two more ballistic missiles

    North Korea launched two more ballistic missiles on Saturday, according to South Korean authorities, marking the country’s seventh round of weapons tests in the last two weeks. The two short-range ballistic missiles were fired in the direction of North Korea’s eastern waters just before 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, according to a statement from…

  • Kremlin looking for ‘reformer’ to replace hardliner Putin, says ex-Ukrainian FM

    The Kremlin is looking for an option to replace Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Volodymyr Ohryzko told Radio NV on Oct. 7.

  • Russia's defense minister would be happy if Putin fired him right now, says report

    Demoralized defense minister Sergei Shoigu wants out following a series of disastrous Russian defeats, a former Putin official told The Guardian.

  • Presidents Office says Crimean Bridge explosion was caused by conflict between Russian security forces

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022, 18:05 Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has described the explosion on the Crimean Bridge as a manifestation of the conflict between Russian security forces.

  • Russia appoints former Chechen war, Syria commander to lead flagging Ukraine campaign

    The Russian invasion of Ukraine has generated thousands of accusations of genocide and other war crimes after Ukrainian troops reported mass graves in reclaimed cities.

  • Russian occupiers come up with way to explain away Crimean Bridge fire

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022, 09:14 Russian occupation authorities in Crimea have claimed that a truck has exploded on the Crimean Bridge. Source: RIA Novosti (RIA News), a pro-Kremlin Russian media outlet, citing Russian "authorities" in Crimea Details: The National Anti-Terrorism Committee of the Russian Federation has asserted that a truck was blown up on the Crimea Bridge.

  • Ukrainian Presidents Office about fire on Crimean Bridge: Everything illegal must be destroyed

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022, 09:58 Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, commented on the fire that broke out on the Crimean Bridge. Source: Podoliak on Twitter Quote from Podoliak: "Crimea, the bridge, the beginning.

  • Ukrainian Postal Service will issue a new stamp following attack on Crimea bridge

    Ukraine’s national postal service Ukrposhta announced it was issuing a commemorative stamp just hours after it was reported that there had been an explosion and fire on the Kerch Bridge next to Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula on Oct. 8.

  • Video shows Crimean Bridge explosion

    An explosion ripped across the Crimean Bridge on Oct. 8, threatening a vital supply route for Russian forces in southern Ukraine.

  • Ukraines national postal service to release new stamp with burning Crimean Bridge

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022, 12:02 Ukrposhta, the national postal service of Ukraine, is to release a new stamp depicting the burning Crimean Bridge; the release date will be announced later.

  • Russia names army general as commander of all its forces in Ukraine

    Russia has appointed an army general as the commander for all its forces in Ukraine as it tries to halt Ukrainian momentum and turn the tide of the war. The state-run news agency Tass reported on Saturday that the Russian defense ministry appointed Gen. Sergey Surovikin as the commander for its invasion of Ukraine. Tass…