Putin’s orders trap Russian generals in southern Ukraine, military expert says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
A Russian military truck drives through the village of Chornobayivka. Ukraine, July 26, 2022
A Russian military truck drives through the village of Chornobayivka. Ukraine, July 26, 2022

Read also: Renewed mobilization push in Russia-occupied parts of Donbas

“Many say there will be twin (Russian) offensives towards Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast),” said Samus.

“Perhaps, they intend to achieve two breakthroughs, link up, and resolve their logistical issues that way. Should they succeed, they would have established a direct link with their armies in Donbas.”

Read also: Moscow leverages food supply to coerce people in Luhansk Oblast to sign up for sham “referendum”

Samus, however, is convinced such an ambitious operation is doomed, largely due to meddling from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

“These are but dreams of Russian generals, who are at a loss on what to do next,” the expert said.

“They find themselves trapped after responding to Putin’s demands to capture Donbas entirely and redeploying the bulk of their forces there. They’ve been trying to hold sham referenda in the Donbas for a while now – to no avail. This concentration of Russian forces across Donbas allowed Ukraine to gain the upper hand in southern Ukraine.”

Read also: Ukrainian military destroys dozens of enemy troops and equipment in southern Ukraine

Precarious supply lines – according to Samus – are sapping the effectiveness of Moscow’s troops near Kherson, no matter how much Moscow tried to reinforce its position there.

“Quite the opposite: the more forces they deploy there, the more resources they require,” Samus added.

“They would need more and more fuel and ammunition – which are being constantly annihilated by our HIMARS (U.S.-made rocket artillery systems). Eventually, they will remain nothing but a mob, with no rounds and no fuel; their equipment will be inoperable, and their presence there will be extinguished by the Ukrainian army.”

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine achieved powerful results destroying occupiers bases Zelenskyy

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 6 AUGUST 2022, 22:52 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that this past week, Ukraine managed to achieve significant results destroying the occupiers' logistics bases.

  • Russia shells Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, housing damaged, cars burned

    Russian troops shelled Dnipropetrovsk Oblast throughout the night, pounding Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts, the head of the oblast’s military administration Valentyn Reznichenko said on Telegram on Aug. 5.

  • Donald Trump said White House doctor 'loved looking at my body' as he boasts about his health in CPAC speech

    Former President Donald Trump used a speech at the CPAC in Dallas to make the case that he is a healthy and energetic 76-year-old.

  • Crowd cheers as Trump calls for the abolition of the Department of Education, video shows

    Speaking at CPAC in Dallas, Texas, former President Donald Trump received loud applause for saying the US Department of Education should go.

  • DeSantis: Proposed state license plate features warning to "out-of-state cars"

    Florida specialty license plate that features "Don't Tread on Me" message warning of government tyranny. DeSantis says a message for out-of-state cars

  • Analysis-With Taiwan drills, Xi tries to salvage Pelosi crisis

    Chinese President Xi Jinping may not have been able to stop Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, but he ordered his country's military to rehearse a much more aggressive step: a blockade crucial to taking the island by force, security experts say. China's military planners have long discussed a blockade of Taiwan, but until now most likely saw practicing such a move as too provocative, security experts say. But after U.S. House Speaker Pelosi's visit, China's military for the first time fired missiles over Taipei, flew waves of drones over Taiwan's offshore islands, sailed warships across the median line of the Taiwan Strait and surrounded the self-ruled island in what Taiwan's military said amounted to a practice "blockade."

  • Thieves steal at least 20 whole briskets worth thousands of dollars from famous Texas barbecue restaurant

    A thief jumped the fence of la Barbecue restaurant before loading at least 20 briskets into an SUV and fleeing, KVUE TV reported.

  • Russia deploys additional forces in Belarus General Staff report

    SUNDAY, 7 AUGUST 2022, 07:00 Russia is deploying additional troops and military equipment on the territory of Belarus. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 7 August Quote: "The information available indicates that the Russian Federation is deploying additional armed forces and air defence equipment on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

  • Russia's Chubais discharged from Italian hospital after treatment -report

    Anatoly Chubais, the former privatisation tsar of post-Soviet Russia who quit his post as a Kremlin special envoy due to the war in Ukraine, has been discharged from a hospital in Italy after treatment, an Italian daily reported. Two sources close to Chubais, 67, told Reuters on Aug. 1 that he was in intensive care in Europe with a rare immune disorder. According to the sources, Chubais believed he was suffering from Guillain–Barre syndrome, a disease caused by the immune system damaging the peripheral nervous system.

  • Russia's suicide

    History will show that Vladimir Putin’s fatal miscalculation was his belief that Europe would buckle if he invaded Ukraine because of its excessive dependence on Russian energy.

  • Google's 'quantum supremacy' usurped by researchers using ordinary supercomputer

    Back in 2019, Google proudly announced they had achieved what quantum computing researchers had sought for years: proof that the esoteric technique could outperform traditional ones. To be clear, no one is saying Google lied or misrepresented its work — the painstaking and groundbreaking research that led to the quantum supremacy announcement in 2019 is still hugely important. You can read the full story of how Google took quantum from theory to reality in the original article, but here's the very short version.

  • Fourth Muslim man murdered in New Mexico in 'targeted killings'

    Police in New Mexico and federal agencies were probing the murders of four Muslim men to determine if the killings, the latest of which happened on Friday evening, were linked while the state's governor described them as "targeted killings." Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina told reporters on Saturday that a "young man who is part of the Muslim community was murdered." Police in New Mexico had said earlier that the other three Muslim men murdered in the state's largest city in the past nine months appeared to have been targeted for their religion and race.

  • Tiny African kingdom has skiing as Europe sweats summer heat

    This isn't another sign of climate change but rather the fascinating anomaly of Lesotho, a tiny mountain kingdom completely surrounded by South Africa. Lesotho has an obscure geographical claim to fame: It's the only country on Earth where every inch of its territory sits more than 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) above sea level. At an altitude of 3,000 meters (9,842 feet), Afriski in Lesotho's Maluti Mountains is Africa's only operating ski resort south of the equator.

  • Russians cover their movements using civilian transport at Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SATURDAY, 6 AUGUST 2022, 19:15 In Kherson Oblast, the occupiers are covering up the movement of their equipment through the Kakhovka HPP [Hydroelectric Power Plant] dam to avoid shelling by Ukrainian Armed Forces using local residents' civilian transport.

  • Rays pitching coach injured on visit to mound

    The Tampa Bay Rays already have 15 players on the injured list. Now pitching coach Kyle Snyder might be on the shelf, too. Snyder injured himself walking toward the mound to visit ace Shane McClanahan during the seventh inning of a 9-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

  • Paltry U.S. minimum wage 'really striking' amid inflation

    The federal minimum wage hasn't budged as inflation erodes workers' purchasing power.

  • Claims of new Russian atrocity after gruesome image appears to show the head of a Ukrainian POW stuck on a pole

    The disturbing image from the Russian-occupied Ukrainian town of Popasna follows an incident where a prison was bombed, killing 53 Ukrainian POWS.

  • Britney Spears responds to Kevin Federline after he made claims about their sons

    Britney Spears is responding to recent claims made by her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

  • ‘Putin’s Chef’ Is Personally Touring Russian Prisons for Wagner Recruits to Fight in Ukraine, Reports Say

    AFP via GettyA sanctioned Russian businessman and close Putin ally linked to the notorious Wagner Group has reportedly been personally touring Russian prisons and recruiting inmates to join the fight in Ukraine.That’s according to new reporting out Saturday by the independent outlet Mediazona, which interviewed two inmates held in different facilities in different regions of Russia. Numerous reports have emerged in recent weeks about Wagner’s alleged new recruiting drive among inmates, with the

  • After floods, Kentucky struggles with a new challenge: Clean water

    ONE-TIME USE ONLY. Photo(s) may be used only in context with the related story. HAZARD, Ky. - The water bottles have arrived by the thousands. They sit, still in their plastic cases, stacked high in front of churches, schools and in parking lots. They pack the back seats of many sedans, the beds of pickup trucks and any available space on all-terrain vehicles.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Portable, potable water has