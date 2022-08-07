Putin’s orders trap Russian generals in southern Ukraine, military expert says

A Russian military truck drives through the village of Chornobayivka. Ukraine, July 26, 2022

“Many say there will be twin (Russian) offensives towards Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast),” said Samus.

“Perhaps, they intend to achieve two breakthroughs, link up, and resolve their logistical issues that way. Should they succeed, they would have established a direct link with their armies in Donbas.”

Samus, however, is convinced such an ambitious operation is doomed, largely due to meddling from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

“These are but dreams of Russian generals, who are at a loss on what to do next,” the expert said.

“They find themselves trapped after responding to Putin’s demands to capture Donbas entirely and redeploying the bulk of their forces there. They’ve been trying to hold sham referenda in the Donbas for a while now – to no avail. This concentration of Russian forces across Donbas allowed Ukraine to gain the upper hand in southern Ukraine.”

Precarious supply lines – according to Samus – are sapping the effectiveness of Moscow’s troops near Kherson, no matter how much Moscow tried to reinforce its position there.

“Quite the opposite: the more forces they deploy there, the more resources they require,” Samus added.

“They would need more and more fuel and ammunition – which are being constantly annihilated by our HIMARS (U.S.-made rocket artillery systems). Eventually, they will remain nothing but a mob, with no rounds and no fuel; their equipment will be inoperable, and their presence there will be extinguished by the Ukrainian army.”

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine