Putin outraged by "second terrorist attack" on Crimean Bridge, demands "concrete proposals" on security

During a meeting around the explosion of the Crimean Bridge, Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded "concrete proposals" to improve its security.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti

Details: During the meeting, Putin addressed his subordinates: "Given that this is the second terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, I am waiting for concrete proposals to improve the security of this strategically important transport facility."

At the same time, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Husnullin told Putin that the support structures of the Crimean bridge were not affected by the explosion. At the same time, one span of the road part of the bridge cannot be restored, Husnullin noted.

Background:

Sergei Aksyonov, the so-called head of the Russian administration in occupied Crimea, said that an "emergency" had occurred on the Crimean Bridge, causing it to be closed to traffic. Russian Telegram channels are reporting that a span on the bridge has collapsed.

Earlier, the Russian media reported that the Crimean bridge is guarded by fighter jet, underwater divers and combat dolphins.

Ukrainska Pravda sources reported that the night attack on the Crimean Bridge was a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Navy.

