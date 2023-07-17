Putin outraged by "second terrorist attack" on Crimean Bridge, demands "concrete proposals" on security

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

During a meeting around the explosion of the Crimean Bridge, Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded "concrete proposals" to improve its security.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti

Details: During the meeting, Putin addressed his subordinates: "Given that this is the second terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, I am waiting for concrete proposals to improve the security of this strategically important transport facility."

At the same time, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Husnullin told Putin that the support structures of the Crimean bridge were not affected by the explosion. At the same time, one span of the road part of the bridge cannot be restored, Husnullin noted.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!