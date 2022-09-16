Putin is outraged that Ukraine wants to win on the battlefield

ROMAN PETRENKO — FRIDAY, 16 SEPTEMBER 2022, 17:01

Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Modi, claimed that he "will do everything to end the war as soon as possible", but he is indignant that Ukraine wants to win by military means.

Source: Putin during a meeting with Modi

Quote from Putin: "I know your position on the conflict in Ukraine. We will do everything to end it as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, the opposite side, the leadership of Ukraine, has said it refuses to participate in the negotiation process. It declared that it wanted to achieve its goal by military means, as they say, on the battlefield."

Background:

On 10 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine stressed that it remains impossible to negotiate the end of the war with the Russian Federation because it has failed to formulate any adequate positions.

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, said that Russia still demands the "total surrender of Ukraine on its own terms", commenting on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement about the impossibility of negotiations with the Russian Federation until the war is over.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!