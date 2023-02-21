Putin outraged by Western priests blessing same-sex marriages

Russian President Vladimir Putin could not help but mention the topic of "spiritual staples" [a phrase that became popular after Putin used it in 2012, meaning spiritual unity of Russian society – ed.] while speaking about the West – the Russian dictator is outraged with Western priests blessing same-sex marriages and promised to defend Russian children from "such degradation".

Source: Putin during his speech to the Federation Council on 21 February 2023

Quote from Putin: "Look what they are doing with their own people – the destruction of families, cultural and national identity, perversion, humiliation of children up to pedophilia are considered normal in their lives. And they force priests to bless same-sex marriages. God be with them! Let them do what they want! But what do we want to say here? Adults have the right to live how they want, we treated it like that in Russia and we will always treat it like that. No one invades private life, and we are not going to do it. But we want to say to them: ‘Well, look at holy scriptures, the main books of other world religions! Everything is stated there, including the fact that a family is a union of a man and a woman."

Details: Putin has stated that all "holy scriptures are being questioned" in the West now. In particular, he has found out that the Anglican Church is planning to consider an idea of a gender-neutral God.

Quote from Putin: "Well, what can you say here? God forgive me, they do not know what they do. Millions of people in the West realise that they are being led to a real spiritual disaster. Elites are going mad, and it seems like it cannot be cured. But we are obliged to protect our children. And we will do it – we will protect our children from degradation and degeneration."

