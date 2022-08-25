Putin to pay families 10,000 rubles in occupied Ukraine to send kids to school amid Russian war

Caitlin McFall
·2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his government to shell out 10,000 rubles, or roughly $165, to all families with school age children in occupied areas in Ukraine in an attempt to encourage school attendance amid the ongoing war.

In a Wednesday decree Putin said Russian-backed authorities illegally occupying areas in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions would coordinate the payments.

Russia acknowledged the self-declared Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics as "independent" from Ukraine in February, but Putin said three other Ukrainian regions would also be included in the decree.

For months Russian forces have occupied portions of the Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Kherson regions, which range from southern Ukraine to the north, but areas in all three regions remain highly contested.

Moscow has been threatening to hold referendums to annex all three regions in a move that echoes steps taken in 2014 after Russian illegally invaded Crimea.

But ahead of any referendums, Putin has directed the "military and civil administrations of the Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Kherson regions" to also provide funding to parents of school-age children to encourage school attendance.

The parents or legal guardians of children who are ages 6 to 18 will allegedly receive "lump sum" payments "if these children start school in these territories [no] later than Sept. 15, 2022," a statement posted to the Kremlin website said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers an address to the participants of the Bolshaya Peremena All-Russian contest for school students via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, on June 1, 2022. <span class="copyright">MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images</span>
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers an address to the participants of the Bolshaya Peremena All-Russian contest for school students via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, on June 1, 2022. MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

Russian-installed officials in occupied areas of Ukraine have said they plan to hold the referendums to "vote" on becoming a part of Russia in September or early fall.

Kyiv and the international community have condemned Russia’s threat of referendum and have pointed to what many have claimed was a falsified vote in 2014, when results allegedly showed that some 97 percent of voters supported Crimea joining Russia.

Reporting later showed that only 30 percent of Crimeans actually voted in the process and of the voters only 15 percent supported Crimea’s annexation.

A woman that lives in a village on the border of Mykolaiv and Kherson Oblast greets a Ukrainian military member on July 25, 2022, in Mykolaiv Oblast, Ukraine. <span class="copyright">Ivan Chernichkin/Zaborona/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images</span>
A woman that lives in a village on the border of Mykolaiv and Kherson Oblast greets a Ukrainian military member on July 25, 2022, in Mykolaiv Oblast, Ukraine. Ivan Chernichkin/Zaborona/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier this month that if Russia holds any referendums on annexing portions of Ukraine that any talks between Moscow, Kyiv and its international partners would immediately stop.

"If the occupiers proceed along the path of pseudo-referendums, they will close for themselves any chance of talks with Ukraine and the free world, which the Russian side will clearly need at some point," Zelenskyy warned.

    The Israeli military said Thursday it has filed terror charges against a senior member of the Islamic Jihad militant group whose arrest in the occupied West Bank helped spark three days of heavy fighting in Gaza earlier this month. Islamic Jihad had demanded the release of Bassam al-Saadi and another detained Palestinian who is on a prolonged hunger strike as part of the Egyptian-brokered cease-fire that ended the fighting. The military said al-Saadi, 62, stands accused of “committing crimes of affiliation with and activity in an illegal association” and receiving funds from Islamic Jihad in Gaza, as well as “impersonation, incitement and aiding contact with enemy elements,” the military said.