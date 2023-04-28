Putin’s personal reactions to bad news might cause him to order missile strikes on Ukraine, says political scientist

Consequences of the Russian strike on Uman, Cherkasy Oblast, April 28, 2023

“It could be (so) ... we shouldn’t ignore the psychological and emotional factor,” Koshel said.

“I’ve spoken to many military experts, very authoritative to me, who referred to articles in scientific publications that claim that strikes at the beginning of the working week are most effective.”

“(That’s) because this event will last long enough in emotional and psychological terms. So we shouldn’t rule out several factors (regarding strikes on other days), including emotional things.”

Koshel said Russia might launch missile terror attacks on Ukrainian cities depending on the Russian dictator’s mood and his reaction to the latest events in the news.

“(It may depend on) the mood of the Russian Führer, ... how much he is offended by a certain publication, by some actions, by many other things,” the political scientist said.

“In fact, many things can throw him off balance. Let’s recall the events of recent days: (a drone) fell outside St. Petersburg, (a drone) fell outside Moscow... These are factors I always take into account, and they seem important to me.”

“(That’s) because they show that the Russian authorities are trying to demonstrate such monolithicity, pragmatism, but in reality, they may depend on the fact that some person woke up in the morning, bumps on the table and makes a decision by his own under the influence of emotional factors. This is quite important for us to understand the enemy’s logic and be able to predict it.”

Read also: Russia murders Ukrainian civilians as they slept — video and photo essay

Russia launched another massive missile attack on Ukrainian cities overnight on April 28, resulting in the shooting down of 11 missiles and two UAVs in Kyiv Oblast.

Overall, Ukrainian defenders managed to shoot down 21 out of 23 Russian missiles, according to the Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi.

However, one missile struck an apartment block in Uman, a town in Cherkasy Oblast to the south of the capital Kyiv, with the death toll from that attack already standing at 20 as rescue work continues.

Story continues

And in the southeast of the country, in the city of Dnipro, another Russian missile strike killed a young mother and her two-year-old daughter.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine