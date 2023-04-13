Putin personally approved arrest of US journalist Evan Gershkovich, reports claim

Moscow has charged US journalist Evan Gershkovich with espionage - AFP

The arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich for espionage was personally approved by Vladimir Putin, according to reports in the US.

Citing “people familiar with the situation”, Bloomberg said the decision was referred to the Russian president.

Mr Gershkovich was the first US reporter to be arrested on espionage charges since the Cold War. The Wall Street Journal has denied the allegations of spying.

Mr Putin’s approval of his arrest will serve to ratchet up the tension between Washington and Moscow, with relations already at their lowest ebb for many years, because of Joe Biden’s support for Ukraine.



Mr Gershkovich was arrested last month and has been held at the notorious Lefortovo prison in Moscow, where he is being kept in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day.

His arrest was condemned by Mr Biden, who demanded his release, and media organisations around the world signed a petition declaring “Journalism is not a crime."

Evan Gershkovich, detained on suspicion of espionage, leaves a court building in Moscow - Reuters

“They want to embarrass the United States in the claim that it’s caught a spy,” Kathryn Stoner, professor of politics at Stanford University and author of Russia Resurrected, told The Telegraph.



“Russia got the arms dealer Viktor Bout back in exchange for Brittney Griner and perhaps they are hoping to get someone else big in exchange for Gershokich.



“This is in some ways a high-value target. The WSJ is a well-known and prestigious paper, they didn’t grab someone from a lesser outlet for a reason, I would suspect.



“It is part of a desperate strategy to get some leverage to stop the US and other countries like the UK supplying arms to Ukraine.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has denied that the arrest was Mr Putin’s decision, saying that Russia’s special services were merely doing their job.

However, he added the agencies do report to President Putin.

The US State Department has declared Mr Gershkovich was “wrongfully detained” and is negotiating his release.