Putin personally pardons Russian prisoners recruited for war against Ukraine, Russian journalist says

1
·1 min read
Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin

Zakharov said his information came from the Federal Integrated Data Bank of the Russian Interior Ministry (IBD-F), which contains information about what crimes a person committed, when they were convicted, where they served their sentence, and when they were released.

Read also: Wagner intimidated recruited prisoners with execution videos, BBC reports

The journalist said he asked "a person who has access" to this database to check several convicts.

"The only legal way to release a rapist, a murderer or a thief who has been convicted firmly and for a long time is through a presidential pardon," the journalist wrote.

“But the authorities did not want to confirm this.”

Read also: Russia's second big offensive: What Putin is betting on - a simple explanation

According to him, both prisoners in the IDF-F have the same mark: "released from further serving their sentence on the basis of a presidential decree on pardon." The date is July 6, 2022.

"Of course, it is not in the open registers: the nearest published decrees are dated July 5 and 8, and between them, judging by the numbers, there are five unpublished decrees," Zakharov writes.

According to him, the owner of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, when recruiting prisoners, promises them a pardon in six months, but the procedure is legally formalized before they are sent to the front line.

Read also: Russia now suffering biggest losses in Ukraine since invasion, military intelligence says

At the end of January, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that presidential decrees pardoning prisoners recruited to fight in the war against Ukraine were classified.

Earlier, CNN reported that prisoners for the war against Ukraine are now directly recruited by the Russian Defense Ministry.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs reportedly sued for $250K by landlord over unpaid rent, property damage

    Diggs reportedly left the property in need of thousands in repairs.

  • For the First Time, Genetically Modified Trees Have Been Planted in a U.S. Forest

    On Monday, in a low-lying tract of southern Georgia’s pine belt, a half-dozen workers planted row upon row of twig-like poplar trees. These weren’t just any trees, though: Some of the seedlings being nestled into the soggy soil had been genetically engineered to grow wood at turbocharged rates while slurping up carbon dioxide from the air. The poplars may be the first genetically modified trees planted in the United States outside of a research trial or a commercial fruit orchard. Just as the in

  • Dog flu cases on the rise in some U.S. regions this winter season

    Symptoms for dog flu include a cough, runny nose, fever and reduced appetite, according to the CDC.

  • Saudis join race to buy Manchester United - report

    Saudi Arabia has joined the race to buy Manchester United ahead of Friday's nominal deadline, according to a report in Britain's Daily Telegraph, raising the stakes in what could be the most lucrative deal in sports history.British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos company officially joined the race to buy the club last month -- the only bidder to publicly declare an interest so far.

  • Tank plant in small Ohio city plays big role in Ukraine war

    Thousands of miles from the front lines, a sprawling manufacturing plant in the small midwestern city of Lima, Ohio, is playing a critical role in the effort to arm Ukraine as it fends off the Russian invasion. Owned by the Army and operated by General Dynamics, the plant is expected to refurbish Abrams tanks for the U.S. to send to Ukraine, and is already preparing to build an updated version of the vehicle for Poland, U.S. Army officials said Thursday as they toured the facility. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, who walked through the plant with a number of other Army leaders and senior officers, said it's highly likely the plant will provide the tanks for Ukraine.

  • Celebrities react to Bruce Willis' frontotemporal dementia diagnosis

    The actor's family has revealed that Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, which led to an outpouring of support from across social media.

  • Who is Sophie Lloyd? Machine Gun Kelly guitarist slams 'meritless' cheating rumors.

    Sophie Lloyd is shredding online speculation that she's the "other woman" amid Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's relationship woes.

  • Why Did a Turkish City Withstand the Quake When Others Crumbled?

    For miles around the small Turkish city of Erzin, the earth is shattered and buildings are razed, towns and cities turned into tombs of concrete by last week’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake. But Erzin still stands, an oasis of stability near the Mediterranean, where the question of why the city weathered the quake and a powerful aftershock — and so many others did not, leaving more than 40,000 dead in Turkey and Syria — is consuming the population. In Erzin, the mayor said, no one died and not a sing

  • Director of doc on Sarah Lawrence cult says warning signs are 'very hard to detect': 'You don't join a cult'

    Convicted cult leader Larry Ray made himself into a father figure, a boyfriend or whatever his victims needed.

  • Military finishes recovering Chinese balloon debris

    The U.S. has finished efforts to recover the remnants of the large balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina, and analysis of the debris so far reinforces conclusions that it was a Chinese spy balloon, U.S. officials said Friday. Officials said the U.S. believes that Navy, Coast Guard and FBI personnel collected all of the balloon debris off the ocean floor, which included key equipment from the payload that could reveal what information it was able to monitor and collect. U.S. Northern Command said in a statement that the recovery operations ended Thursday and the final pieces are on their way to the FBI lab in Virginia for analysis.

  • Paris Hilton Makes Surprising Confession About Her Sexuality Before Meeting Husband

    The reality star heiress shared an unexpected revelation about her personal life.

  • Is it safe to travel to Mexico? What to know ahead of spring break.

    As spring break planning heats up, incidents of violence in Mexico continue to make news - leaving travelers to wonder if a perennially popular destination is safe to visit. A rash of recent headlines proclaimed that the U.S. State Department was warning against visiting Mexico leading up to the busy vacation season. While the department has "do not travel" warnings in place for six states, a representative told The Washington Post it has not updated its travel advisories for Mexico since Octobe

  • Vladimir Putin’s failures are fooling the West

    Another day, and yet more worrying news from the frontline: Ukrainian troops are firing as many as 6,000 artillery shells a day to try and beat back Russia’s new offensive. It is an expenditure rate the West is struggling to feed; so high that Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said that Ukraine’s forces could run out of ammunition unless they use it more sparingly. His comments remind us of an essential truth: that brute force and, critically, the ability to sustain and replenish it over an exte

  • 5 former Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols's death plead not guilty

    In their first court appearance, the officers pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the death of Tyre Nichols — the 29-year-old Black man who died after being brutally beaten during a traffic stop last month.

  • Judge rules PGA Tour can depose Saudi backers of LIV Golf

    A federal judge has ruled the head of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the financial backer of LIV Golf, must sit for depositions and produce documents in LIV Golf's antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. Lawyers for the Public Investment Fund and its governor, Yasir al-Rumayyan, had sought to quash subpoenas claiming sovereign immunity.

  • Too Shocked to Move, Professor Saw Gunman Appear and Open Fire

    EAST LANSING, Mich. — Professor Marco Díaz-Muñoz was standing at the front of Room 114 on the first floor of Berkey Hall on the Michigan State University campus on Monday evening, flipping through PowerPoint slides before a roomful of several dozen undergraduates. Suddenly, he heard a loud boom from outside the long, narrow classroom. Then another. And another. Probably a transformer, Díaz-Muñoz remembers thinking, something electrical that has gone wrong with the building. A moment later, he sa

  • Ohio train derailment fact check: What's true and what's false?

    With claims of lockdowns and animals being sickened or dying spreading online, we run down what's true and false about the Ohio train derailment.

  • Poland is now the leading power of Europe

    It doesn’t seem so long ago that Poland was regarded as the problem child of the EU, a “dirty Remainer” whose constitutional tribunal ruled that fundamental parts of EU law do not trump its national constitution. How different things are now, with Poland assuming the role of bastion of Western defence – a key nation in the front line of the battle against Putin’s Russia. Warsaw has consistently been at the forefront of support for Kyiv: diplomatically, military, but also morally, as it copes wit

  • Meet the American who fought and bled at the Alamo but lived to tell its heroic tale: Slave Joe

    The heroic history of the Alamo was handed down to Americans by an enslaved man named Joe. He fought and bled in the Battle of the Alamo but miraculously lived to tell about it.

  • US prosecutors ask for 25 more years in prison for R. Kelly

    Federal prosecutors Thursday asked a judge to give singer R. Kelly 25 more years in prison for his child pornography and enticement convictions last year in Chicago, which would add to 30 years he recently began serving in a New York case. The 56-year-old wouldn't be eligible for release until he was around 100 if the judge agrees both to the 25-year sentence and another government request that Kelly begin serving his Chicago sentence only after the 30-year New York sentence is fully served. In their sentencing recommendation filed late Thursday in U.S. District Court in Chicago, prosecutors described Kelly's behavior as “sadistic,” calling him “a serial sexual predator” with no remorse and who "poses a serious danger to society."