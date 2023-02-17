Putin personally pardons "Wagnerites" to send them to front

Russian President Vladimir Putin personally pardons fighters of the Wagner Group private military company to send them to war against Ukraine afterwards.

Source: Novaya Gazeta [an independent Russian newspaper] regarding the police database

Quote from Novaya Gazeta journalist: "I asked a person who has access to the Integrated databank of the federal level (IBD-F) (police database – ed.) to check several prisoners who appeared on the video with Prigozhin as an example of the Wagner social elevator: the day before yesterday [you were in prison]; yesterday at the front, today free. One is a murderer, and the other, in pre-revolutionary terms, is a robber.

Both have the same mark in the IBD-F: "released from further serving their sentences based on the presidential decree 'On mercy'."

Details: According to him, the decrees are dated 6 July 2022. The document is not publicly available. The closest ones by publication date are dated 5 and 8 July. According to the document numbers, there are 5 more unpublished decrees between them.

Novaya Gazeta reports that when recruiting prisoners, Prigozhin promises them a pardon six months in advance, but it is legally issued before they are sent to the front.

In late January, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the decrees pardoning prisoners, recruited to be sent to the war in Ukraine, were classified.

Earlier, Andrey Medvedev, the former commander of the Wagner PMC, who fled to Norway, told the media that prisoners recruited by Prigozhin write a petition to be pardoned before being sent to war.

