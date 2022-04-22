Putin the pig renamed by German animal park over Russia-Ukraine war

This pig has a new name.

A Russian wild boar at a German animal park has had its name changed from Putin to Eberhofer because of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Eckard Mickish, the operator of Waldhaus Mehlmeisel in Mehlmeisel, Germany, told Reuters the boar was named after Russian President Vladimir Putin three years ago when it arrived at the animal park because of its genetic heritage.

The Russian wild boar weighs almost 441 pounds (200 kg), which is about three times as much as hogs typically found in Germany, Reuters reported.

Mickish told Reuters that after Russia invaded Ukraine, he started to feel uncomfortable about the boar’s name and was worried how Ukrainian visitors would feel about it.

That’s when he decided to put out a call for a new name for the pig on social media.

According to Reuters, 2,700 suggestions came in and the name of a policeman from a popular Bavarian book series, Eberhofer, was chosen by vote.

The boar was christened with its new name on Tuesday afternoon. According to Reuters, there was a marzipan and biscuit cake decorated with pigs.

Reuters contributed to this report.