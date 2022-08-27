Putin places armed soldiers near schools in occupied territory Russian Presidential Administration

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Roman Petrenko
    Russian businessman

ROMAN PETRENKO SATURDAY, 27 AUGUST 2022, 15:40

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed occupation authorities to place armed troops near every school in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: Sergey Kiriyenko, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Administration, cited by the Kremlin-aligned agency RIA Novosti on Telegram

Details: Kiriyenko stated that Putin has ordered the provision of armed security in the schools of the so-called "DPR" [Donetsk People’s Republic], "LPR" [Luhansk People’s Republic] and in the occupied territories.

Guards will be placed near educational institutions starting on 1 September.

Background: Russians are blackmailing parents in the recently occupied territories to send their children to occupied and Russified schools.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has called on UNESCO to intervene.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!

