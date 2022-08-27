Putin places armed soldiers near schools in occupied territory Russian Presidential Administration

In this article:

ROMAN PETRENKO — SATURDAY, 27 AUGUST 2022, 15:40

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed occupation authorities to place armed troops near every school in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: Sergey Kiriyenko, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Administration, cited by the Kremlin-aligned agency RIA Novosti on Telegram

Details: Kiriyenko stated that Putin has ordered the provision of armed security in the schools of the so-called "DPR" [Donetsk People’s Republic], "LPR" [Luhansk People’s Republic] and in the occupied territories.

Guards will be placed near educational institutions starting on 1 September.

Background: Russians are blackmailing parents in the recently occupied territories to send their children to occupied and Russified schools.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has called on UNESCO to intervene.

