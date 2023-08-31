Putin is planning another trip to China, report says, a further sign of his dependence on Xi Jinping

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21, 2023. Photo by PAVEL BYRKIN/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

Vladimir Putin is expected to travel to China for an international summit, Bloomberg reported.

It'd be his first diplomatic trip abroad since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia is increasingly dependent on China amid international isolation over Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit China for its forthcoming Belt and Road summit in October.

The upcoming trip, which was reported by Bloomberg, would be his first diplomatic trip abroad since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The trip will present an opportunity for Putin to play the statesman on the world stage, and flaunt his defiance of the International Criminal Court arrest warrant issued for war crimes in Ukraine.

Yet it also exposes the stark new limitations of Putin's global power, and his new dependence on China's autocratic leader, Xi Jinping.

Putin isolated amid assassination fears

Since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Putin has cut an isolated figure and is rarely seen in public.

He lives in fear of assassination and betrayal, reports claim, and according to Bloomberg's sources, he believes that China is one of few countries that can guarantee his security.

He's made only one foreign trip since the Ukraine invasion, to the devastated occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol. He last visited China in February 2022.

Last week, Putin had to attend the BRICS summit in South Africa remotely in order to spare the hosts the dilemma of deciding whether to act on the ICC warrant and arrest him (China is not a signatory of the ICC's Rome Statute). Putin is also skipping the G20 summit in India.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping make a toast at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21, 2023. PAVEL BYRKIN/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

Xi has remained a steadfast ally, providing Russia with vital economic and diplomatic backing amid the Ukraine war, punishing international sanctions, and the internal turmoil it has provoked in Russia.

Last week, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group rebellion against the Kremlin, Yevgeny Prigozhin, died in a plane explosion that Western officials believe was likely ordered by Putin as the Russian leader seeks to regain the unchallenged authority he once wielded.

But Xi has his own agenda.

Analysts have told Insider that China is playing a balancing act and is backing Russia as part of a ploy to damage the power of the US, Ukraine's main international backer and Beijing's key global rival.

An uncomfortable alliance

Yet Xi is also keen not to alienate Ukraine's Western European allies, whose good graces he depends on to maintain vital trade links for China's ailing economy.

He has driven a hard bargain with Russia as a condition for his support, scolding the Russian leader for menacing the West with nuclear weapons and refusing to provide Russia with the military equipment it urgently needs to bolster its ill-equipped forces.

Yet such is Putin's dependence on Xi, he is in no position to hit back. The imbalance in the relationship is brought into relief by the fact that the Russian leader is dependent on Xi to break his international isolation and project his authority in person on the world stage.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on March 21, 2023. Sergei Karpukhin/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

"The sanctions have exacerbated the already asymmetrical relationship between Russia and China," Maria Shagina, a senior research fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, told The Financial Times in March. "It's hard to hide the fact that Russia is now a junior partner."

In recent weeks, some nations in the so-called Global South have shown receptiveness to Ukraine's plans to bring an end to the conflict.

And as he seeks to rally them to Russia's cause, Putin may have to get used to the new unfamiliar role of playing second fiddle to China's leader.

