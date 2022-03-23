Putin plans to attend G-20 summit despite calls to exclude him

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Amy Cheng and Adela Suliman, (c) 2022, The Washington Post
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Natalia Vorobieva
    Russian sport wrestler
  • Sergey Lavrov
    Sergey Lavrov
    Russian politician and Foreign Minister

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to attend the Group of 20 summit that is being hosted by Indonesia this year, Russia's ambassador to the Southeast Asian country said Wednesday. Western nations are reportedly trying to exclude Moscow from the G-20, a group of the world's largest economies.

"It will depend on many, many things, including the covid situation, that is getting better. So far, his intention is . . . he wants to," Ambassador Lyudmila Vorobieva said of Putin's attendance.

Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post.

The G-20 forum in Bali in October will focus on economic issues and not on the war in Ukraine, she said, adding that she was aware of attempts to expel Russia from the global economic club.

"Not only the G-20, many organizations in the West are now trying to expel Russia," Vorobieva said. "The reaction of the West is absolutely disproportional." She said that expelling Russia from the economic forum would make it more difficult for nations to solve global "economic problems."

Vorobieva also praised Indonesia's "firm position" and urged it not to buckle under Western pressure. Jakarta has long had close relations with Moscow, and Indonesian President Joko Widodo recently told the Japanese news magazine Nikkei Asia that he supported a cease-fire but viewed economic sanctions as a poor tool.

Earlier this week, Polish Economic Development and Technology Minister Piotr Nowak told reporters he had proposed excluding Russia from the G-20, during a meeting with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan also said Tuesday: "On the question of the G-20 . . . we believe that it cannot be business as usual for Russia in international institutions and in the international community."

"As for particular institutions and particular decisions, we'd like to consult with our allies, consult with our partners in those institutions before making any further pronouncements," he said.

Russian membership in the Group of Eight, a smaller organization of leading industrialized nations, was suspended after Putin's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday that peace negotiations with Ukraine were continuing, but he accused Ukraine of changing its demands frequently. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a nightly video address late Tuesday that the negotiations were "very difficult."

Lavrov did not directly address the issue of the G-20 but said Russia needs to ensure that "never again" would it find itself economically dependent on a Western partner that "wakes up in a bad mood."

He said that Russia requires equal treatment and that the war has sharpened "clarity" in Russia, prompting it to end dependence on the West in the future. "If they want to cooperate, of course, we will not shy away from this, if it is on an equal footing, and in our interests," Lavrov added.

However, any move to exclude Russia from the forum could be vetoed by other nations. China on Wednesday called Russia an "important member" of the G-20.

"No member has the right to remove another country as a member. The G-20 should implement real multilateralism, strengthen unity and cooperation," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters.

In Europe, where President Biden is traveling this week and is likely to announce a new suite of sanctions against Russia, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that G-20 members would have to decide the issue but that the priority is still to focus on establishing peace.

"When it comes to the question of how to proceed with the WTO [World Trade Organization] and the G-20, it is imperative to discuss this question with the countries that are involved and not to decide individually," Scholz said, according to Reuters.

"It is quite clear that we are busy with something else than coming together in such meetings. We urgently need a cease-fire," he added.

---

The Washington Post's Amar Nadhir and Mary Ilyushina contributed to this report.

---

Video embed code:

---

Video Embed Code

Video: http://www.washingtonpost.com/video/world/ukrainian-protesters-face-russian-troops-a-scramble-to-evacuate-mariupol-residents/2022/03/22/470a588a-d1ba-40d4-9284-05db2266268f_video.html(The Washington Post)

Embed code:

Related Content

'CODA' is this Oscar season's little movie that could (with big Apple money)

Ukraine's Mykolaiv has held off Russian forces. Bodies are piling up anyway.

Historic temple in Kyiv has spent $2 million evacuating Ukrainians from war's hot spots

Recommended Stories

  • Putin wants 'unfriendly countries' to pay rubles for gas

    Putin told a meeting with government officials that “a number of Western countries made illegitimate decisions on the so-called freezing of the Russian assets, effectively drawing a line over reliability of their currencies, undermining the trust for those currencies.” As a result, he said he was announcing “measures” to switch to payments for “our natural gas, supplied to so-called unfriendly countries” in Russian rubles.

  • Russian climate envoy leaves country over Ukraine invasion: report

    A longtime advisor to President Vladimir Putin stepped down from his position and left the country amid Russia's ongoing war on Ukraine, according to two insiders cited by Bloomberg.Anatoly Chubais, Putin's climate change envoy, quit in protest of the war in Ukraine. Considered one of the highest-profile departures yet, Chubais gave Putin his first Kremlin job in the 1990s and was an influential post-Soviet economic reformer who spearheaded...

  • Is mystery yacht in Tuscany Putin's pleasure boat?

    In a dry dock in the Tuscan seaside town of Massa stands the "Scheherazade", the most infamous yacht in Italy today due to speculation it could belong to Vladimir Putin.

  • Cambridge man charged with murder after shooting outside his Clark Street home

    A 23-year-old Spencer Andrews has been charged with one count of murder in connection with the shooting death of Derwent resident Anthony Gerdau.

  • Biden warns of chemical warfare threat as he leaves for Europe

    President Biden on Wednesday warned there is a "real threat" that Russian President Vladimir Putin could use chemical weapons against Ukraine. "I think it's a real threat," Biden said when asked about his level of concern about Putin's use of chemical weapons.He offered the comment as he left the White House for Europe, where he will meet with allies to discuss strategy.When asked what he will say to European leaders, Biden said he will say it...

  • EU commission to help member states assist Ukraine refugees

    The European Union announced moves Wednesday to help its member states assist the millions of refugees fleeing Russia's war on Ukraine in accessing schools for their children, healthcare, accommodation and work. European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said the EU's executive arm also is working to protect vulnerable refugees, particularly unaccompanied children, from exploitation. The United Nations says more than 3.5 million people — mainly women and children — have fled Ukraine in the month since Russian tanks rolled across the border and Moscow began relentlessly bombarding towns and cities.

  • Wanted man wielding knife shot dead by police in Bendemeer

    The man had refused to drop the weapon after police officers arrived at the scene and told him to do so.

  • 6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4

    Six teenage girls on a high school lunch break were killed when their small car with only four seats collided with a semi, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Wednesday. The crash occurred in Tishomingo, a rural city of about 3,000 located about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City, the highway patrol said. Tishomingo Public School Superintendent Bobby Waitman told The Associated Press that the six were on a break for lunch at the time of the crash, which occurred about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from Tishomingo High School.

  • Home values soared during the pandemic, except for these Black families

    What is a community worth? The answer, all too often, depends on race. Kym and Steve Taylor own a six-bedroom home set on four acres in Maryland's Prince George's County, one of the wealthiest majority-Black counties in the nation. Their nearly 10,000-square-foot house boasts nine bathrooms. A wine cellar. A custom-designed floating spiral staircase. A dream home they'd purchased for $1.45 million in 2015.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from T

  • Racist flyers reported thrown in Houston neighborhoods

    "I'm sorry for them," said resident Ken Anderson. "It's a such a burden to carry that much hate."

  • WHO: COVID-19 cases rise for 2nd straight week, deaths fall

    The number of new coronavirus cases globally increased by 7% in the last week, driven largely by rising infections in the Western Pacific, even as reported deaths from COVID-19 fell, the World Health Organization said. Confirmed cases of the virus had been falling steadily worldwide since January but rose again last week, due to the more infectious omicron variant and its subvariant BA.2, in addition to the suspension of COVID-19 protocols in numerous countries in Europe, North America and elsewhere. Health officials have said repeatedly that omicron causes milder disease than previous versions of the coronavirus and that vaccination, including a booster, appears highly protective against severe disease.

  • Former Ukrainian MP now works on frontline as anti-tank missile operator

    Tetiana Chornovol, 42, was an investigative journalist who turned to politics but is now based on the frontlines tasked with engaging and destroying Russian tanks.

  • A sanctioned Russian oligarch's superyacht hurriedly left port in Montenegro without refueling shortly before a wave of EU sanctions were announced - report

    Roman Abramovich's $600 million superyacht docked in Montenegro on March 12. A port executive told the WSJ that the vessel left in a hurry.

  • Russia's Chubais resigns as Putin's special representative due to war - sources

    LONDON (Reuters) -Anatoly Chubais, the architect of Russia's post-Soviet economic reforms, has quit his post as a Kremlin special envoy and left the country due to the war in Ukraine, two sources told Reuters, the highest profile protest by a Russian figure against the invasion. Chubais, who once served as former President Boris Yeltsin's chief of staff, left his post as Vladimir Putin's special representative for ties with international organisations, one of the sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Chubais left due to the conflict in Ukraine.

  • Delaware County bartender crafts fundraiser for Ukraine refugees

    A Delaware County bartender is hosting "Cocktails with a Cause" to help raise money for Ukraine refugees who continue to flee their homeland in record numbers. Sam Whitaker connected with a Ukrainian web designer and her young daughter days before Russia launched its full scale invasion.

  • Opinion: Inappropriate attacks on Ketanji Brown Jackson ignore the Constitution

    Attacking lawyers for doing their jobs and enforcing the Constitution is nothing but bush league tactics.

  • Biden may boost troops in NATO countries near Ukraine

    Biden is heading to Europe this week as the West rallies behind Kyiv and against Moscow nearly a month into a war that has now forced more than 3.5 million people to flee Ukraine.

  • Filmmaker who documented Russia's propaganda says Trump 'fits neatly' into Moscow's narrative as the only US leader who 'wasn't trying to destroy the Russian way of life'

    Maxim Pozdorovkin told The Washington Post that Americans didn't "fully understand" a decade-long "one-sided information war" waged by the Kremlin.

  • Marsha Blackburn Lectures First Black Woman Nominated to Supreme Court on ‘So-Called’ White Privilege

    The Republican from Tennessee suggested to Ketanji Brown Jackson that it's merely a coincidence that only 2 of America's 114 Supreme Court justices have been Black

  • German minister says further Strela missiles are on way to Ukraine

    German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday that after delays in deliveries, further supplies of Strela missiles, which had been in the inventories of the former Communist East German army, were on the way to Ukraine. Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted Germany to stage a historic reversal of its policy of not sending weapons to conflict zones, but the Ukrainian government has been frustrated by delays. "I can clearly say that further Strela deliveries are on the way," Baerbock told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.