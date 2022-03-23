Putin plans to attend G20 summit in Indonesia this year, Russian ambassador says

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to attend this year's G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, Russia's ambassador in Jakarta said Wednesday, per Reuters.

Driving the news: White House National security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday that the U.S. would consult with allies about whether Russia should remain a member of the Group of 20 major economies following the invasion of Ukraine.

"We believe that it cannot be business as usual in international institutions and in the international community," Sullivan said.

What they're saying: "Not only G20, many organisations are trying to expel Russia ... the reaction of the West is absolutely disproportional," said Lyudmila Vorobyova, the Russian ambassador to Indonesia at a news conference on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

