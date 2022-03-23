Putin plans to attend G20 summit later this year, Russian ambassador to Indonesia says

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin plans to attend the G20 summit at the end of October, the country’s ambassador to Indonesia said, while calling the West’s reaction to the war in Ukraine "disproportional," according to reports.

The summit is scheduled to be held in Bali, Indonesia, at the end of October.

"Not only G20, many organizations are trying to expel Russia," Russian Ambassador Lyudmila Vorobieva said during a news conference in Jakarta, Reuters reported. "The reaction of the West [to the war in Ukraine] is absolutely disproportional."

The U.S. and its allies have levied heavy sanctions on Russia meant to cripple its economy and isolate it from the rest of the world in the wake of Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has also been accused by the U.S. and others of "war crimes" because Russian troops have frequently targeted civilian infrastructure, including a maternity hospital filled with pregnant women. At least three people, including a child, died in the attack. Hundreds, if not thousands, of civilians have already been killed in the war.

President Biden told reporters he thinks Putin is a "war criminal" and last week, he called him a "pure thug" and a "murderous dictator."

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday said the U.S. plans to discuss with allies whether to bar Putin from the G20 while Biden is in Europe.

Imminent discussions will include whether to expel Putin from the G20 indefinitely as he was excluded from the G8 (now the G7) in 2014 following his annexation of Crimea, Reuters reported, citing sources.

Biden is scheduled to depart for Belgium and Poland Wednesday morning for a series of emergency meetings about the war.

"We believe that it cannot be business as usual in international institutions and in the international community," Sullivan told reporters, according to Axios.

Aside from Russia, the G20’s other members are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union. Spain is a permanent guest.

At G20 summits, world leaders tackle global issues like the economy, health, climate and security.

Putin didn’t travel to the last G20 summit held in Rome, Italy, in October 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but he attended virtually.