Putin plans meeting with puppet governors of Ukraines occupied oblasts

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet Russian-appointed puppet leaders of occupied parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts by the end of the year.

Source: Russian media outlet Vedomosti, citing its sources

Details: It is reported that Putin wants to meet the puppet governors, the heads of the occupied regions that Russia declared to be part of the federation. The sources say Putin will meet them in turn.

As the outlet states, they will discuss the matters of security and"establishing representative offices of federal territorial authorities on the [occupied] territories".

Sources close to the Russian president’s administration have pointed out that a working meeting with the Kremlin-appointed puppet leaders will be held on 20 December. But other events are planned for this day as well.

Background: On 30 September 2022, Putin signed the "agreement on the accession to Russia" of the occupied Ukrainian territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts and declared that henceforth, residents of these territories were considered citizens of the Russian Federation.

The Russian-appointed heads of the occupying administrations, Denis Pushilin from Donetsk, Leonid Pasechnik from Luhansk, Yevhen Balytskyi from Zaporizhzhia, and Volodymyr Saldo from Kherson Oblast came to the Kremlin to "sign the documents".

