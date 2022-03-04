Putin is playing with fire attacking nuclear plant -UK's Wallace

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace meets Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in Moscow
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Ben Wallace
    Ben Wallace
    American basketball player

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace on Friday said Russia's Vladimir Putin was playing with fire by attacking a nuclear power plant in Ukraine's southeast and called on him to stop targeting such sites.

Ukraine said Russian military forces had seized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant - Europe's largest - after attacking it in the early hours of Friday, setting an adjacent five-storey training facility on fire.

"We call upon the Russian president in the strongest possible terms to absolutely cease attacking sites such as that, it is incredibly dangerous," Wallace told a news conference during a visit to Copenhagen.

"It's not just dangerous for Ukraine and Russia, it's dangerous for Europe, and it is playing with fire that really is beyond anything that has to do with logic or necessity."

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen in Copenhagen, Writing by Kylie MacLellan in London; Editing by Kate Holton)

Recommended Stories

  • 'It makes me terrified': NJ Ukrainian group pleads in Trenton for state help to end war

    NJ Stands with Ukraine rallied at the Statehouse in Trenton Thursday, urging New Jersey officials to help the eastern European nation.

  • NATO meets as Ukraine calls for no-fly zone to hinder Russia

    NATO foreign ministers meet in Brussels on Friday to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine as Kyiv called on Western allies to implement a no-fly zone or provide them with more planes to protect civilians and infrastructure including nuclear plants. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has consistently called for a no-fly zone since Moscow's invasion more than a week ago, but NATO allies have resisted a step that could drag them into the war with nuclear-armed Russia.

  • Why We Feel So Connected to Volodymyr Zelensky

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has become an icon around the world for his bravery and leadership since the Russian invasion began—and New Abnormal co-host Molly Jong-Fast herself has a special place in her heart for him.Zelensky “is my age and a Jewish comedian, so I feel very connected to him,” she says on the latest episode of The New Abnormal. “My generation, we’ve had a tough time of it. We’ve never really had our moment. So this may be as

  • Airbnb Is Suspending Operations in Russia and Belarus, Says CEO Chesky

    A tweet from Chief Executive Brian Chesky follows one from the weekend that said Airbnb was working to house 100,000 refugees fleeing from Ukraine.

  • UN official: Building hit at nuke plant not part of reactor

    Russian forces shelled Europe's largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire as they pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea.

  • Comedy series starring Zelenskyy gets boost in popularity

    Countries are snapping up the rights to “Servant of the People” — a comedy series starring the Ukrainian President, as the Ukrainian President. Back in 2015, former actor and comedian Volodymyr Zelenskyy played Vasiliy Petrovich Goloborodko, a high school teacher propelled to the presidency after a student’s video of him denouncing official corruption in Ukraine goes viral. A hit in Ukraine, where it ran for three seasons and a spin-off movie, interest in the show has peaked since Zelenskyy became the face of the nation as it endures attacks from Russia.

  • Russian forces take Europe's largest nuclear power station after attack

    Ukrainian officials said Friday they've extinguished a fire near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in southeastern Ukraine that ignited during shelling by Russian forces, but confirmed that Russia's military had "seized" the plant.The latest: Energoatom, Ukraine’s nuclear power operator, said in a Telegram statement that the "administrative building and the checkpoint" at Europe's largest nuclear power station "are under occupiers' control."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Mar

  • White House rules out banning Russian oil despite Pelosi backing calls

    Comes also as many are concerned about rising gas prices in the United States.

  • Zelensky says it’s ‘a pity’ US support came so late in conflict: ‘The whole world is late with Ukraine’

    Ukraine’s president has shown frustration with west’s refusal to confront Putin with further measures

  • Trump releases 415-word rambling response as Jan 6 committee accuses him of criminal conspiracy

    Says the goal of the investigation is to prevent him from running for president again.

  • Ukraine to sell NFTs to fund war costs

    The Ukrainian government is turning to NFTs to fund its armed forces as Russian forces close in.

  • Blinken has message for Russians as war intensifies

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken this week will visit six European countries, including the Baltic states and Moldova, as Russia stepped up its war in Ukraine. Blinken aimed his message at the Russian people Wednesday. (March 2)

  • Purdue Pharma, US states agree to new opioid settlement

    Purdue Pharma reached a nationwide settlement Thursday over its role in the opioid crisis, with the Sackler family members who own the company boosting their cash contribution to as much as $6 billion in a deal intended to staunch a flood of lawsuits facing the maker of OxyContin. The deal follows an earlier settlement that had been appealed by eight states and the District of Columbia. In exchange, the family would be protected from civil lawsuits.

  • April WTI Strengthens Over $111.45, Weakens Under $110.60

    A failure to hold $110.60 won’t change the trend to down, but will indicate the selling is greater than the buying at current price levels.

  • Teen tracking Elon Musk’s private jet now going after Russian aircraft

    Jack Sweeny, a 19-year-old college student in Florida, who got the attention of Elon Musk in January is making headlines again.

  • Will Automation Save American Farmers? Or Destroy Them?

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyIn crop-lined fields across the United States, the long-promised age of autonomous technology appears to have finally arrived.Already, a growing list of agriculture tech companies have developed self-piloting machines to, say, disperse seeds for crops, or harvest grapes, or pick apples, or distribute fertilizer. That innovation has brought with it some major investment: According to venture capital firm AgFunder’s most recent data, farm r

  • Metal price rise will make canned food more expensive, says LME chief

    UK shoppers are likely to face higher prices, the head of the London Metals Exchange says.

  • Biden to boost made-in-America goods as Siemens adds factory jobs

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday will announce requirements for the government to buy more made-in-America goods at a White House event where Germany's Siemens AG will commit to new investments in U.S. manufacturing. Biden has vowed to direct more of the $600 billion in federal spending each year toward domestically manufactured goods in hopes that doing so will rebuild factories in hard-up regions, create blue-collar jobs and shift the country away from a reliance on competitors like China. Among the steps, the administration is finalizing rules requiring that products have at least 75% domestic content to meet federal guidelines for being made in the country, up from 55%, the White House said.

  • Oil market is ‘self-sanctioning’ Russian energy, analyst says

    Kpler Lead Oil Analyst of the Americas Matt Smith joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the rise of crude oil prices as well as the outlook for the market.

  • Roku drops Russia's RT channel worldwide

    Roku is responding to Russia's invasion of Ukraine by dropping the state-backed RT channel from its worldwide platform.