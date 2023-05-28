Putin Poisoning? Belarus dictator Luakashenko in critical condition in Moscow hospital, says opposition figure

Lukashenko met with Putin in Moscow on May 27

Following a closed-door meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lukashenko was swiftly transported to a Moscow hospital in critical condition.

“Blood purification procedures have been conducted, and Lukashenko’s condition has been deemed non-transportable. The orchestrated efforts to save the Belarusian dictator aimed to dispel speculations regarding Kremlin’s alleged involvement in his poisoning,” Tsepkalo wrote on Twitter.

Lukashenko himself addressed his absence from public life on May 23, attributing it to an illness.

“Adenovirus or whatever it was? Adenovirus. It’s nothing... But since I didn’t have the opportunity to receive treatment... all of it accumulated.”

“So I’m not planning to die, guys. You’ll be tormenting yourselves with me for a very long time,” added the dictator.

While the exact nature of Lukashenko’s illness remains undisclosed, adenoviruses can elicit a broad spectrum of ailments in humans, ranging from acute respiratory infections to severe conditions in individuals with weakened immune systems.

Lukashenko was present at the parade in Moscow on May 9 but was unable to walk several hundred meters to the flower-laying ceremony alongside Russian dictator Putin and the presidents of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, as well as the Prime Minister of Armenia.

A bandage on his hand was also noticed, and upon his return from Moscow, he unexpectedly abstained from delivering his customary speech at Victory Square in Minsk.

Konstantin Zatulin, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, later stated that Lukashenko “simply fell ill.”

Previously, Pavel Latyshko claimed that the dictator might have infectious-allergic myocarditis.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine