Putin praises Musk and defends Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Elon Musk, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO, who he described as an “active, talented businessman” and “an outstanding person”, during his speech at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Sept. 12.

He also called criminal charges against Trump “politically motivated”.

Musk has been under fire for purportedly thwarting a planned Ukrainian drone strike on the Russian Black Sea fleet in 2022, ordering his engineers to turn off his company’s Starlink satellite communications network near the Russian-occupied Crimean coast.

Read also: Elon Musk shut down Starlink over Crimea to prevent Ukrainian drone attack, says CNN

"As for Elon Musk's private business. He is definitely an outstanding person, we have to recognize that. I think that is recognized around the world. He is an active and talented businessman. He does a lot of things, especially with the support of the American state," said the dictator.

Putin also called the criminal cases against former U.S. President Donald Trump “politically motivated” which show “the rottenness of the American political system, which cannot pretend to teach others about democracy.”

Read also: Zelenskyy fears Trump’s potential return to the White House — WSJ

Trump has been charged in four different criminal cases in the U.S., for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, for election interference in the state of Georgia, for hush payments made to a porn actress Stormy Daniels, and for hoarding classified documents at his personal residence in Florida.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine