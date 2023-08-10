Putin prepares to defend his regime by equipping Rosgvardia with tanks — Ukrainian intelligence

Vladimir Putin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin prepares for future insurrections within Russia by supplying Rosgvardia (Russia’s National Guard) with tanks, according to Ukrainian Military Intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov.

“This is a very important signal, primarily to the Russians,” Yusov told Ukrainian TV broadcasters on Aug. 10.

“The National Guard is an institution created to protect the state apparatus. If heavy weaponry is being supplied to it, it means that they are essentially preparing for future suppression of uprisings.”

Yuso added that these Russian tanks could potentially be used against the civilian population in Moscow.

The intelligence representative highlighted that Putin brought the war to Russia by his own actions.

On Aug. 4, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a law allowing the National Guard to be armed with heavy military equipment. The law also simplifies state procurement for the prosecution of the military campaign in Ukraine.

In addition to this, Putin signed a law on conscription of Russians aged 18 to 30 for military service and another law prohibiting citizens from traveling abroad from the day of receiving a draft notice, specifically at their place of work or study.

Earlier, media reported that in July 2023, Putin signed a record number of classified decrees, with 62% of the documents remaining unpublished.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine