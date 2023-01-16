Putin prepares for long-term war of attrition Defence Intelligence

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for a long-term war of attrition, having realised that he would not be able to quickly take over Ukraine.

Source: Press office of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote: "Russia's preparation for a long-term war means the enemy's understanding that his plan to quickly seize Ukraine is impossible to implement. Therefore, Putin is now considering the option of a long-term war of attrition."

Details: Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, has noted that there was no long-term war of attrition in the plans of the President of the Russian Federation. However, the last months have demonstrated the need to put Russi's economy on "war rails" and force Russians to get used to the idea that the war will be a long one.

Yusov emphasised that the task in Ukraine is the opposite – 2023 should be the year of victory and a fundamental change in the situation, as "neither Ukraine nor the entire civilised world needs this long war."

Background:

  • Ukrainian Defence Intelligence reported that Russia switched to "wartime economy" in preparation for drawn-out war.

  • Even at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated that Russia was preparing for a drawn-out war against Ukraine, accumulating resources and building defensive fortifications on the occupied territories.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

