Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says

346
Allison Quinn
·3 min read
Sputnik via Reuters
Sputnik via Reuters

Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed.

Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.

The evacuation plan, according to Gallyamov, got underway back in the spring, when it was unofficially dubbed “Noah’s Ark.”

“As the name implies, it’s about a search for new land to go to in case it becomes completely uncomfortable in the homeland. The leader’s entourage has not ruled out that he will lose the war, be stripped of power, and have to urgently evacuate somewhere,” Gallyamov wrote.

Putin’s inner circle first considered a plan to evacuate to China, Gallyamov said, but later thought better of it, fearing the chances of “cooperation” from the Chinese were slim, especially since they despise “losers.” Now, he said, the focus has shifted to either Argentina or Venezuela, with Putin ally Igor Sechin currently overseeing an evacuation plan for the latter country.

Explosive Leak of ‘Presidential Lockdown Order’ Roils Kremlin

The plan is so far along, Gallyamov said, that Sechin’s “right-hand man” at Rosneft “formally resigned” from the oil giant to handle “on-site work.”

Citing two sources close to the presidential administration and a source in Rosneft, the Telegram channel Mozhem Obyasnit also reports that high-ranking officials have already begun buying up real estate and working on getting residency rights in Venezuela. Those lower on the totem-pole in the presidential administration and Russian government are seeking residency in Ecuador, Paraguay, and Argentina, according to that report.

In particular, a source was quoted saying, Russian officials have snatched up property on Venezuela’s Margarita Island, where they are confident they’ll be safe from extradition.

“The island of Margarita in Venezuela is their local Courchevel,” the source was quoted saying, comparing the would-be Kremlin hideout to the famous French Alps ski resort.

Conceding that he had no further details, Gallyamov said the sheer fact of an evacuation plan “is enough to understand” that “when they say ‘everything is going according to plan,’ it’s worth asking which one. They seem to have many more than one plan.”

His bombshell claims came as the Russian leader played down reports of record-low morale among Russian troops fed up with his fledgling war nine months after it started. Myriad reports have emerged in recent weeks of draftees fleeing their bases en masse after their complaints of shoddy equipment and supplies went ignored. And the rise of troops’ relatives publicly blasting the so-called “special military operation” has even led some experts to suggest it could be the tipping point to a full-blown civil war.

According to Putin, however, everything’s fine.

“There are no problems with desertion in the zone of the [special military operation]. There were isolated incidents, but on the whole, there’s nothing like that. … Are there people who leave their positions? Yes, that has happened. It’s happening less and less,” Putin claimed Wednesday while meeting with members of the country’s human rights council.

He also denied reports by human rights groups that “camps” have been set up where hundreds of Russian defectors have been forcibly held in basements, claiming such reports are “fake.”

Warning that the war is likely to be a “long process,” Putin went on to hail the seizure of new Ukrainian territories (while failing to mention that Ukraine has already won some of them back) and offered an ominous outlook on the prospects of a nuclear war.

“Such a threat is growing. Why deny it?”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Recommended Stories

  • Photos that offer a glimpse of what life is like for workers in notoriously isolated North Korea

    Many people in North Korea are suffering from malnutrition and much of the country lives in extreme poverty. Here's what daily life is like.

  • Pope compares Ukrainian suffering to WWII Nazi death operation

    Pope Francis on Wednesday compared the war in Ukraine to a Nazi operation that killed some two million people, mostly Jews, in the first years of World War Two. Speaking to Polish pilgrims at his weekly general audience, Francis noted that the Catholic University of Lublin, in Poland, had recently commemorated the anniversary of Operation Reinhard. It was the code name for a secret operation in a part of occupied Poland which the Germans called the "General Government" area, that included territory now in Ukraine.

  • Russian troops' poor performance and low morale may worsen during a winter of more discontent

    A man walks amid buildings damaged by Russian missiles in Ukraine on Nov. 28, 2022. Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesWith Russian troops digging trenches to prepare for an expected winter standoff, it would be easy to conclude that fighting will slow in Ukraine until after the ground thaws in the spring. But evidence from the Ukrainian battlefields point to a different trajectory. As a career U.S. special forces officer who conducted field research on the 2008 and 2014 wars in Georgia

  • State judge places hold on Oregon's gun law, state to appeal

    A ruling by a state court judge placed Oregon’s tough new voter-approved gun law on hold late Tuesday, just hours after a federal court judge allowed the ban on the sale and transfer of high-capacity magazines to take effect this week. The ruling by Harney County Judge Robert Raschio threw the implementation of Measure 114 — set for Thursday — into limbo and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said on Twitter that her office will urgently appeal to the Oregon Supreme Court.

  • 5-star Clemson football recruit: Deion Sanders is ‘trying to holler at me’

    Sanders, an NFL legend, accepted Colorado’s head coaching job last weekend. Now he’s trying to flip the Tigers’ top 2023 recruit.

  • Musk’s Neuralink faces federal probe, employee backlash over animal tests

    Elon Musk’s Neuralink, a medical device company, is under federal investigation for potential animal-welfare violations amid internal staff complaints that its animal testing is being rushed, causing needless suffering and deaths, according to documents reviewed by Reuters and sources familiar with the investigation and company operations. Neuralink Corp is developing a brain implant it hopes will help paralyzed people walk again and cure other neurological ailments. The investigation has come at a time of growing employee dissent about Neuralink’s animal testing, including complaints that pressure from CEO Musk to accelerate development has resulted in botched experiments, according to a Reuters review of dozens of Neuralink documents and interviews with more than 20 current and former employees.

  • Putin says Russia may be fighting in Ukraine for a long time

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that his army could be fighting in Ukraine for a long time, but he saw "no sense" in mobilising additional soldiers at this point. "As for the duration of the special military operation, well, of course, this can be a long process," Putin said, using his preferred term for Russia's invasion, begun in February. In a televised meeting of his Human Rights Council that was dominated by the war, Putin said Russians would "defend ourselves with all the means at our disposal", asserting that Russia was seen in the West as "a second-class country that has no right to exist at all".

  • One person is taking the fall for 15 years of tax evasion at The Trump Organization

    Two entities under The Trump Organization’s umbrella have been convicted of criminal tax fraud. It’s a first for Donald Trump’s company, set to tarnish the former president’s brand of successful businessman.

  • At 57, Paulina Porizkova Bares It all in Topless, Unedited Selfie: ‘Nothing to Hide’

    Paulina Porizkova, 57, shared a bare-faced selfie on social media to celebrate aging. The star posed seemingly topless and makeup-free.

  • Obama: I still consider Sandy Hook 'single darkest day of my presidency'

    At an event marking the upcoming 10th anniversary of the 2012 school shooting in Newtown, Conn., former President Barack Obama reflected on what he still considers the worst day he spent in office.

  • GOP Congressman Cawthorn Fined for Promoting ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Cryptocurrency

    The House Ethics Committee said it “found substantial evidence” that Cawthorn had promoted a cryptocurrency in which he had invested $150,000.

  • Russell-fly effect: Broncos drafted a great CB in Patrick Surtain, and it sunk the franchise

    What if the Broncos would have just drafted Justin Fields?

  • Volodymyr Zelensky and 'the spirit of Ukraine' named Time's 2022 'Person of the Year'

    The 44-year-old leader became a symbol of Ukrainian resiliency and resistance in the weeks and months after Russia began bombing the former Soviet country on Feb. 24

  • People are getting sick with mystery illnesses and testing negative for COVID, RSV, and flu. Here's why.

    There are plenty of viral illnesses floating around this holiday season. Experts stress testing is key because it can lead to swift treatment.

  • Trump legal team search for classified material at properties, Washington Post says

    Trump's legal team hired an outside firm to carry out the search of his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey in recent weeks, and, more recently Trump Tower in New York, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. The team also offered the FBI the opportunity to observe the search, but was declined, according to the report. Trump's lawyers have informed the Justice Department that the outside team did not find any new classified information during their search, according to The Washington Post.

  • Poll: Trump loses ground with Republicans after Kanye West, Nick Fuentes dinner

    A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that a plurality of Americans disapprove (41%) of Donald Trump’s decision to host a private, pre-Thanksgiving dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estate with the openly antisemitic rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, and “his associates,” while almost as high a percentage (36%) say they're not sure what to think.

  • Germany knocks out terrorist group with Russian citizen preparing coup, says justice minister

    German law enforcement officers in a large-scale special operation across the country have neutralized a terrorist group that was preparing a coup d'etat, German Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann said on Twitter on Dec. 7.

  • Suspected German coup plot spawns dozens of arrests

    German police seized dozens of people including a self-styled prince, a retired paratrooper and a former judge on Wednesday, accusing the suspects of discussing the violent overthrow of the government but leaving unclear how concrete the plans were. Regardless, Germany takes any right-wing threat seriously and thousands of police officers carried out pre-dawn raids across much of the country. “We’re talking about a group that, according to what we know so far, planned to violently abolish our democratic state of law and an armed attack," on the German parliament building, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said.

  • Trump Bedeviled by Company's Conviction and Senate Candidate's Defeat

    Tuesday’s conviction of the Trump Organization on charges of financial impropriety, coupled with the loss by former President Donald Trump’s candidate in the Georgia Senate runoff, marked one of the worst days for Trump since he announced his presidential candidacy roughly three weeks ago. First came the events in the city where he was born and raised. In New York, the jury that heard the case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg deliberated over two days before returning guilty ve

  • ‘Why do we allow this stuff?’ Jamie Dimon says investing in crypto tokens is like buying ‘pet rocks’

    The JPMorgan CEO has previously called cryptocurrencies dangerous, worthless and a “Ponzi scheme.”