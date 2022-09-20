Putin is preparing statement on sham referendums in Ukraine Russian media

IRYNA BALACHUK — TUESDAY, 20 SEPTEMBER 2022, 16:45

On 20 September, Russian President Vladimir Putin may address the so-called referendums in the occupied territories of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Source: Russian edition of RBC news agency, referring to three sources close to the presidential administration

Details: The speech is expected to be on air before the end of the day. The sources of the publication noted that they did not know what exactly Putin would say.

Also, Telegram channels report that on 20 September, the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation Sergey Shoigu may turn to fellow citizens.

Background:

On 19 September, the so-called "public chambers" of the self-proclaimed LPR (Luhansk People’s Republic) and DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) demanded to immediately initiate "referendums" on recognising them as federal subjects of the Russian Federation.

Following the Russian-sponsored militants in Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts, the occupying authorities in Kherson called for an urgent holding of a "referendum" on merging with the Russian Federation.

The occupiers plan to hold their sham referendums from 23 to 27 September.

Andrii Yermak, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, called Russia’s attempts to hold the so-called referendums in the occupied territories of Ukraine an act of blackmail.

The Office of the President has once again assured Russia and its accomplices in the occupied territories of Ukraine that pseudo-referendums won’t give them the opportunity to legitimise the occupation of Ukrainian territories.

77% of Ukrainians consider the reclaiming of all territories that Ukraine controlled until 2014, including Donbas and Crimea, to be the only acceptable option for peace, and another 11% of respondents call such an option for achieving peace "rather acceptable."

