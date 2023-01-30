Putin, Prigozhin and Kadyrov to visit Volgograd, city being intensively prepared

21
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

The passage of trucks has been prohibited and a day off granted for state employees in the Russian city of Volgograd, where the visit of President Vladimir Putin is expected.

Source:  Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza, citing local media

Details: Putin is scheduled to visit Volgograd from 30 January to 5 February, allegedly in honour of the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Battle of Stalingrad.

At the same time,  Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian president, clarified that Putin would come to Volgograd for one day. It is not yet clear whether the president will take part in the celebrations.

Volgograd-based media report that the city is also expecting a visit of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of PMC Wagner, and Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, as part of the festive events.

The journalists note that the centre of Volgograd is being hastily prepared. It is also reported that from 30 January to 3 February, a ban was introduced in the city on the transit of heavy-duty and oversized vehicles, in particular those transporting dangerous goods.

In addition, on the "initiative" of veterans, 1 and 2 February were declared days off for employees of state organisations in the Volgograd Oblast. A military parade is scheduled for 2 February.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

