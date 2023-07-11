Putin-Prigozhin meeting after coup attempt ‘a new development,’ Washington says

Yevgeny Prigozhin, Vladimir Putin and Dmytry Peskov

A reported meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Wagner mercenary company chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is “a new development,” U.S. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a press briefing on July 10.

The official said that “how the entire Prigozhin episode shakes out still remains to be seen.”

“There will continue to be new developments,” Miller said.

“But I will just say with respect to the reports obviously that Yevgeniy Prigozhin and Vladimir Putin were at odds with each other, now we see them meeting with them, it reiterates something that I said from this podium the day after those events happened, which is there are no heroes in the struggle between the two of them.”

“These are both people who have committed atrocities or ordered the commission of atrocities in Ukraine.”

The Kremlin recently confirmed media reports that Putin met with Prigozhin in Russia after the coup attempt.

The meeting allegedly took place on June 29 in the presence of the Wagner Group’s commanders, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

However, Peskov and other Kremlin officials frequently issue statements that are false.

Prigozhin announced the beginning of an armed conflict with the Russian Defense Ministry on the evening of June 23, claiming that about 25,000 of his fighters were going to “restore justice” in Russia.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko held talks with Prigozhin as his mercenaries closed in on Moscow, Lukashenko’s press office later claimed, culminating in a deal where Prigozhin agreed to halt his forces’ advance on the Russian capital — in exchange for dropping charges against him and his fighters, and changes in leadership at the Russian Ministry of Defense.

In a video address on June 26, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin offered three options to the fighters of the Wagner mercenary company who had participated in the mutiny attempt – return to civilian life, sign contracts with the regular Russian military, or relocate to Belarus.

Lukashenko announced on June 27 that Prigozhin had already arrived in Belarus.

The Belarusian Hajun monitoring group twice reported the landing of Prigozhin’s plane outside Minsk.

However, Lukashenko announced on July 6 that Prigozhin had allegedly departed to Russia’s St. Petersburg, while no Wagner mercenaries had arrived in Belarus yet.

Media outlets reported at the time that Prigozhin had returned to Russia to collect money and weapons seized by the Russian special services during the mutiny.

