Putin’s Prison Swap Offer Could Free This Jailed American

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anna Nemtsova
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anton Novoderezhkin/Getty
Anton Novoderezhkin/Getty

MOSCOW—In Russia, dissidents, opposition activists, and journalists by the dozen have languished in jail for years as political hostages—pawns in Vladimir Putin’s diplomatic games with the West.

But now, there is a glimmer of hope, at least for American prisoners, that the Biden-Putin meeting in Geneva on Wednesday could bring them freedom.

On Friday, Putin said that he is willing to swap Americans jailed in Russia for Russian citizens imprisoned in the U.S. “We hope very much we can establish this process with our American partners,” he said in an interview with NBC.

Kremlin Spy and Ex-U.S. Convict Sent to Humiliate Navalny in Prison

Before the pandemic, the Kremlin’s propaganda news agency, RIAFAN, claimed there were about 100 American citizens serving prison terms in Russia, and about the same number of Russians in American jails. Putin denied that on Friday, saying that there are many more Russians in U.S. prisons. The numbers “do not even compare,” he claimed.

Some of the prison swaps could involve Russian arms dealer Victor Bout and Konstantin Yaroshenko, both of whom are serving sentences for conspiracy to transport drugs to the U.S. On the other hand, two ex-U.S. Marines surfaced on Biden’s agenda: 51-year-old Paul Whelan and 26-year-old Trevor Reed.

Whelan, the more famous of the two, was sentenced to 16 years on espionage charges last year, after his arrest during a visit to Moscow in 2018. Vladimir Zherebenkov was appointed as his lawyer a few days after the FSB arrested Whelan in his hotel room near Red Square.

Whelan’s family members maintain his innocence, and U.S. intelligence agencies have denied that Whelan was a spy.

“Our family considers Paul a hostage of the Russian government,” Whelan’s twin brother David told The Daily Beast.

“I would neither respect our leader, nor Biden, if they don’t agree to extradite Whelan,” Zherebenkov told The Daily Beast. “Paul is innocent. He did not cause any damage to our state but it costs taxpayers’ money to keep him here. They should let him go.”

Zherebenkov told The Daily Beast that he visited his client last week. “Whelan and at least two more U.S. citizens are kept in that prison colony,” Zherebenkov said, referring to the jail housing Whelan, built by Stalin in 1931, deep in the woods of the republic of Mordovia.

“I have defended many Russian police investigators, prosecutors and military officers, and many broke,” Zherebenkov said. “But Paul is a real tough soldier, it amazes me to see how positive his spirit is.”

Kremlin special services “are extremely serious” about American military personnel on Russian soil, especially “in times of the hybrid war,” Sergei Markov, the Kremlin’s political technologist, told The Daily Beast.

Russia Just Sentenced Unlikely ‘Spy’ Paul Whelan to 16 Years. Will the U.S. Trade Real Spies to Free Him?

According to Markov, Putin has a variety of issues he'd like to discuss with Putin at the summit.

“Primarily we want [Biden] to stop NATO’s expansion towards our border. He should accept that no Navalny, a Western agent, will run for the election,” said Markov. “So after seven years, the U.S. should stop trying to topple Putin [and] put an end to the hybrid war against Russia,” Markov added.

In Whelan’s case, Markov said, “Most probably Putin would ask for Viktor Bout in exchange for Whelan, depending on who of the Russian prisoners cooperated with our security more.”

A legendary arms trafficker known as “Merchant of Death,” Bout was arrested in a DEA sting operation in Thailand in 2008 and sentenced in 2011 to 25 years in jail. The charges against him include attempting to sell heavy weapons, dozens of surface-to-air missiles and thousands of AK-47 rifles, to what he thought were representatives of Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). He was also accused of conspiring to kill Americans.

Zherebenkov says U.S. diplomats do not like the idea of swapping prisoners. “They are concerned there would be more hostages taken, if a trading precedent” occurs,” he said.

Putin has a long track record of turning liabilities into assets and the latest, grim turn of events with Alexei Navalny is no exception. Navalny, whose courage and stubborn resistance impresses even Putin supporters, was severely sick for weeks while on a hunger strike. Oscar and Nobel prize winners, leading scientists, and celebrities around the world urged Russian authorities to allow Navalny’s private doctors to examine him.

<div class="inline-image__credit">DIMITAR DILKOFF/ AFP via Getty</div>
DIMITAR DILKOFF/ AFP via Getty

Many of Navalny’s friends and supporters fled the country after authorities banned Navalny’s movement, labeling it “extremist.” Prominent dissident Dmitry Gudkov had to flee to escape potential arrest, but his relative is now facing charges. “To stop me from running for parliamentary elections, they took my old aunt as their hostage,” Gudkov said on TV Rain.

There is a long tradition in Russia of pressuring dissidents as leverage in relations with the West, and all the signs point to the Kremlin turning Navalny and his supporters into just another bargaining chip.

“The late Soviet leaders were quite happy to trade their dissidents for communist spies imprisoned in the West,” Daniel Treisman, a professor of political science at the University of California at Los Angeles told The Daily Beast.

Positioning imprisoned dissidents as bargaining chips with the West served other purposes, too. The dissidents could be stained in the eyes of Soviet society as spies or at the least allies of hostile Western powers, much like the Kremlin is accusing Navalny of working for the Central Intelligence Agency today, without presenting any evidence.

Outside of spy swaps, simply easing pressure on dissidents could yield concessions from Western nations.

Tens of Thousands Flood Moscow Streets to Protest Navalny's Arrest

Navalny would most probably refuse to be swapped, no matter how terrible his health situation, though authorities could still trade small moves, such as providing better medical care for political dividends. But should the West allow Putin to use the fates of Russian dissidents or American political prisoners as currency, brought to the market?

Yulina Latynina, a prominent Russian writer, doesn’t think so.

“During his epic conversation with Putin, for the first time as far as I can remember, Biden did exactly what Putin expected,” Latynina said on a Russian radio show. “Here is the combination Putin leads with: Don’t talk with me about Navalny, then I will not attack Ukraine in exchange.”

It has been humiliating for Putin supporters to see the world’s leading human rights groups giving imprisoned Navalny prestigious prizes. Local liberal politicians praise Navalny as Russia’s own Nelson Mandela or Lech Walesa. The possibility of a 2021 Nobel Peace Prize going to Navalny in October would be unbearable.

Meanwhile, Navalny’s family, friends and supporters hope he survives his prison term—and dream of a Russia where political hostages are a thing of the past.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Cashier killed, deputy wounded in Georgia supermarket mask dispute

    A suspect was in stable condition after law enforcement opened fire on him.

  • Health experts say India missed early alarm, let deadly coronavirus variant spread

    A veteran public health expert warned top Indian officials in early March that a new variant of the coronavirus was spreading quickly in a rural district in the heart of the country and that the outbreak required urgent attention. Federal health authorities failed to respond adequately to that warning, Dr Subhash Salunke, who has 30 years of experience in public health in India, Indonesia and the United States, told Reuters. The variant, now known as B.1.617, triggered a catastrophic wave of coronavirus cases in India and has since spread to more than 40 other countries.

  • Israel braces for unrest ahead of right-wing Jerusalem march

    Israelis prepared for possible unrest ahead of a planned march by Jewish ultranationalists through east Jerusalem on Tuesday that could ignite Palestinian protests and clashes with police just weeks after an an 11-day Gaza war. The march poses an early test for Israel's fragile new government, which was sworn in on Sunday and includes parties from across the political spectrum, including a small Arab party. Cancelling the march would have opened Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and other right-wing members of the coalition to intense criticism from those who would view it as a capitulation to Gaza's militant Hamas rulers.

  • White House: Biden was not endorsing 'prisoner swap' with Russia

    When President Joe Biden called an offer from Russian President Vladimir Putin to engineer a swap of cybercriminals between the two countries "potentially a good sign of progress," he was not endorsing a "prisoner swap," the White House said.

  • Ukrainian tweet scrambles Biden's press conference

    For a few short minutes, it appeared Ukraine was on the path to NATO membership but that was not to be.

  • Tanzania’s President Urges Central Bank to Prepare for Crypto

    The president's speech follows El Salvador's adoption of bitcoin as legal tender.

  • Egypt upholds death sentence for 12 senior Muslim Brotherhood figures

    Egypt's highest civilian court on Monday upheld death sentences for 12 senior Muslim Brotherhood figures over a 2013 sit-in which ended with security forces killing hundreds of protesters, judicial sources said. The ruling, which cannot be appealed, means the 12 men could face execution pending approval by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Many Muslim Brotherhood figures have been sentenced to death in other cases related to the unrest that followed the military's ousting of Brotherhood president Mohamed Mursi in 2013, but the Court of Cassation ordered retrials.

  • CoinDesk: 'The influence of influencers in crypto is really troubling'

    CoinDesk's Lawrence Lewitinn joins Yahoo Finance to break down Bitcoin's latest price jump.&nbsp;

  • Dwyane Wade said his trans daughter, Zaya, taught him to be a better parent

    "She's the strong one in this family," Wade told Today. "She's a hero. It's my wife, it's our family's job to make sure that we listen to her."

  • Syria's last aid crossing in balance as Biden to meet Putin

    President Joe Biden will seek to stave off another surge of civilian suffering in the devastating war in Syria when he meets President Vladimir Putin this week, appealing to Putin to drop a threat to close the last aid crossing into that country. Russian forces have helped Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime survive the more than 10-year conflict and Putin hopes to be a broker for Assad in any international reconstruction effort for that country. Russia holds the key veto on July 10 when the U.N. Security Council decides whether to extend authorization for the aid crossing from Turkey.

  • Israeli nationalists to march in East Jerusalem, Palestinians plan 'Day of Rage'

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Far-right Israeli groups will march in East Jerusalem on Tuesday in a flag-waving procession that risks igniting tensions with Palestinians in the contested city and rekindling violence between Israel and Gaza militants. Assailing the march as a "provocation", Palestinian factions have called for a "Day of Rage" in Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas have warned of renewed hostilities if it goes ahead.

  • Biden's EU meeting, Harris' DACA forum, California reopening: 5 things to know Tuesday

    President Biden is set to talk trade with European Union leaders, California will end most COVID-19 restrictions and more news to start your Tuesday.

  • Children ‘may need to get Covid jabs to avoid disruption to education’

    Children may need to be vaccinated to ensure their education can continue without disruption, the chief medical officer has suggested. Asked whether Covid jabs would be rolled out to children, Prof Chris Whitty said the "wider question" was about whether this would help limit the disruption the virus was causing to their schooling. His remarks come as the head of Britain's biggest teaching union said children should be fully vaccinated before returning to school in September. If the Government d

  • Hedge Funds Are Cashing Out Of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

    Many prominent investors, including Warren Buffett, David Tepper and Stan Druckenmiller, have been cautious regarding the current bull market and missed out as the stock market reached another high in recent weeks. On the other hand, technology hedge funds weren’t timid and registered double digit market beating gains. Financials, energy and industrial stocks initially suffered […]

  • Texas native Kyler Murray bluntly explains why he didn't grow up a Cowboys fan

    Kyler Murray didn't need many words to explain.

  • NATO searches for brain life

    The military alliance is looking to pivot to China and push back on Russia as President Biden prepares to meet President Putin.

  • This was one of the worst weeks for China on the world stage in a while

    The worst thing for China is for America and its allies to get their act together. Biden is doing that in Europe and the Senate is backing him up.

  • Clippers dominate first half, even series with Jazz, but health questions linger

    Kawhi Leonard, how is your knee? “It’s good. Next question.”

  • Capitol Rioter Who Raided Pelosi’s Office Makes Kremlin TV Debut Ahead of Putin Summit

    ROBERTO SCHMIDTThe looming summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin—set to take place in Geneva on Wednesday—has unleashed a flurry of threats from the Kremlin’s propaganda machine, and a promise of staunch resistance to American demands on everything from cyberattacks to human rights abuses.It has also triggered another bizarre press strategy: The debut and glorification of an infamous Capitol rioter on Russian airwaves.On Sunday, Russian state TV aired an in

  • North Macedonia asks UEFA to investigate whether Marko Arnautovic used racist language after goal

    Marko Arnautovic issued an apology stating he is "not a racist."