Putin’s Private Army Accused of Committing Their Most Heinous Massacre Yet

Philip Obaji Jr.
·6 min read
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

EBAM, Cameroon—It was the “most barbaric” act of violence Nas Ali said he has witnessed since the Central African Republic (CAR) welcomed Russian mercenaries from the infamous Wagner Group, which some have called Vladimir Putin’s “private army,” about four years ago.

While having a conversation with a female friend under a mango tree about 50 meters away from his home, and having a good view of his compound from where they both stood in the western CAR village of Bèzèrè, the 32-year-old said he watched from afar as about a dozen Russian paramilitaries, who appeared from nowhere, dragged the wives of two of his neighbors out of the compound, stabbed them in their abdomen and then disemboweled the two women.

“The women were screaming and begging for mercy,” Ali, who now lives as a refugee in Cameroon, told The Daily Beast. “The white soldiers [as many in CAR refer to Wagner mercenaries as] didn't listen. They killed the women and removed their stomach and intestines.”

The incident, according to Ali and another witness, occurred on Dec. 6 last year. They said at least six other women in Bèzèrè were killed in the same manner across the village.

“As I was leaving the village, I saw the body of a woman who was pregnant,” Malik Tete, a 29-year-old bricklayer who fled Bèzèrè to Cameroon after the incident, told The Daily Beast. “They had cut her open, removed her baby and her intestines and left them on top of her dead body.”

Putin’s Private Army Accused of Raping New Moms on Maternity Ward

Following the violence in Bèzèrè, thousands of people, according to Ali and Tete, fled the village to Bocaranga, a city located about 27 kilometers southeast of Bèzèrè. Many others, including the witnesses, sought refuge in settlements for refugees in the eastern part of Cameroon.

“We were scared that these white soldiers would return and kill all of us, so we had to leave the village,” said Ali, who fled to Ngaoundere town in the central Adamawa region of Cameroon. “If we didn't run away, we probably would have been dead by now.”

It wasn't only in Bèzèrè that women were said to have been slaughtered by the Russians last December. In the nearby Létélé community, locals told The Daily Beast that they found the disemboweled bodies of four women lying dead in different locations on the day Russian mercenaries stormed the village in search of rebels from the Return, Reclamation, Rehabilitation (3R) group.

“I saw with my eyes when a white soldier stabbed a woman with a knife on her belly,” Bissafi, a 30-year-old farmer now living in CAR's capital city of Bangui, told The Daily Beast. “They said she was being punished for marrying a man that is working for a rebel group.”

Given the manner in which the victims were allegedly killed, the Russians “clearly wanted to torture the women to death,” said Sylvestre, who—like other witnesses residing in CAR—The Daily Beast is choosing to identify by his first name to protect him from possible retribution.

Those who recognized some of the alleged victims in both Bèzèrè and Létélé said they were women residing in areas in the two villages where rebels of the 3R faction, one of CAR's most powerful armed groups which presents itself as a Fulani self-defense militia, have been active.

Why Putin’s Private Army Is Snatching Kids From Their Moms

“They [Russian mercenaries] believe all the men in the areas where 3R rebels are present are part of the rebel group,” Souleyman, a local vigilante in Létélé, told The Daily Beast. “Each time they meet people from these areas, they accuse them of supporting the rebels and even physically attack them.”

Some of the victims, according to Souleyman, who has been in touch with their families as well as persons who witnessed the killings, are wives of young men accused of being "too friendly" with 3R militants.

Made up of mostly Muslim cattle herders, the 3R group was originally formed in 2015 to protect the minority Puehl population in northwestern CAR, where conflicts with farmers are recurrent. In December 2020, the group joined the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC), an alliance of CAR's armed groups that began an offensive just before the country's presidential election to stop the re-election of President Faustin Archange Touadéra and overthrow his government. The rebels constantly target CAR forces and allied Russian paramilitaries who, in response, have been conducting a counter-offensive against the militants. But, as a number of locals have alleged, the Russians may now be taking war to civilians who live in the exact communities where these rebels operate.

“It is sad that they [Russian mercenaries] are now targeting our women,” Djibril, a Bèzèrè-born artisanal miner based in the southwestern city of Berbérati, told The Daily Beast. “I know two people whose wives were brutally killed in December by these [Russian] soldiers.”

Neither the CAR government nor Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close friend of President Vladimir Putin who reportedly runs the Wagner Group, responded to The Daily Beast's request for comments on the alleged disemboweling of women in Bèzèrè and Létélé. Emails sent to the spokesperson of CAR’s Ministry of Communication and Media and to Concord Management, a company majorly owned by Prigozhin, went unanswered.

A local official in Ouham Prefecture, which covers Bèzèrè and Létélé, told The Daily Beast the prefecture’s government was aware of the alleged incidents in the two areas and had informed authorities in Bangui about them.

“No one [in Bangui] has even condemned what was done to the women in the communities involved,” said the official who spoke on the condition of anonymity as he wasn't authorized to speak on the subject. “This is so unfortunate.”

There have been reports of Russian-linked forces targeting women in CAR before now. In May, The Daily Beast reported how Wagner mercenaries allegedly stormed a hospital in the capital Bangui the previous month and attacked mothers recovering from childbirth, as well as medical personnel looking after them, on multiple occasions. One of the victims, according to a local independent news outlet which spoke to an eyewitness, was allegedly sexually assaulted for hours by the mercenaries.

Sources who spoke to The Daily Beast about the alleged incidents said they were appalled that the victims may not even be related to those whose crimes they were being punished for.

“Watching helpless women beg for their lives and seeing them slaughtered like animals is the worst thing a man can do to a fellow human being,” said Ali. “I have no words to describe what these [Russian] soldiers have done.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Recommended Stories

  • Witnesses say they heard screams inside Mall of Georgia after Macy's employee stabbed

    The employee is said to have "life threatening" injuries.

  • Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council: Russia must get rid of its colonies; they are already unravelling

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 1 SEPTEMBER 2022, 23:15 Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, is convinced that Russia must get rid of the colonies it captured in the 19th and 20th centuries because they are already "beginning to unravel.

  • Mother of 26-year-old man accused of sex crimes against two underage girls says alleged victims should have known better

    The mother of a man who is accused of sex crimes against two underage girls says the girls should have known better.

  • Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says

    Analysts say that the Wagner Group, founded by an oligarch close to Putin, deliberately targets civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic.

  • Hong Kong leader proposes 'reverse quarantine' for China travel

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong hopes to introduce "reverse quarantine" for people going to mainland China as the financial hub seeks to open up to the neigbouring technology city of Shenzhen after months of restrictions, the city leader said on Thursday. Chief Executive John Lee said mainland Chinese officials supported the idea of Hong Kong residents spending time in quarantine in the city before travelling to the mainland as a way to help ensure more regular travel. The proposal for what Lee called "reverse quarantine" comes as cases of COVID-19 are again increasing in Hong Kong, just as it looks forward to a big banking conference and the international Rugby Sevens, both in November, slated to show that it can get back to business as usual.

  • Federal agents raid the homes of Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg

    Federal agents searched properties allegedly linked to Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg Thursday, according to a new report from NBC New York. The FBI, Homeland Security Investigations and the New York Police Department were seen searching two New York properties linked to the billionaire ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, NBC New York reported. The agents…

  • Zelenskyy convenes another meeting of Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief: The outcomes will be obvious to everyone

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 2 SEPTEMBER 2022, 21:46 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he convened another meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief [the highest command and control body for the troops and individual branches of the Ukrainian military, as well as law enforcement services and agencies of Ukraine, which are part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, formed by decree of the President of Ukraine on 24 February 2022 in response to the Russian invasion

  • Big reveal: Biden to help unveil Obama White House portrait

    It’s been more than a decade since President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, welcomed back George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, for the unveiling of their White House portraits, part of a beloved Washington tradition that for decades managed to transcend partisan politics. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are set to revive that ritual — after an awkward and anomalous gap in the Trump years — when they host the Obamas on Wednesday for the big reveal of their portraits in front of scores of friends, family and staff. The Obama paintings will not look like any in the White House portrait collection to which they will be added.

  • Police officers told Los Angeles man was unarmed moments before they shot him, video shows

    Newly released body camera video shows that Los Angeles police was told by another officer that a man was not carrying a gun at the time he was shot.

  • Rob Gronkowski’s agent still wouldn’t be surprised if he makes another comeback

    Drew Rosenhaus still thinks there's a chance that Rob Gronkowski makes another comeback to the football field later this year

  • NASA pushing ahead toward Saturday for SLS rocket's Artemis I launch

    NASA officials are still targeting Labor Day weekend for a second attempt at launching the SLS rocket on the Artemis I mission from KSC.

  • Russia could be ‘North Korea on steroids’: Economist and ex–Kremlin adviser warns what could happen if Putin is replaced

    Even without Putin, Russia’s political system would remain highly vulnerable.

  • U.N. team reach Ukraine nuclear plant, as violence flares

    STORY: A U.N. inspection team pressed on with their visit to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on Thursday (August 31) despite more fighting in the area.This video, obtained by Reuters, is said to show an explosion in Enerhodar, the town where the power plant is located. The delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency, or IAEA, was left waiting at a Ukrainian checkpoint amid fresh shelling around the plant. Russia's defense ministry says it thwarted an attempt by a Ukrainian “sabotage group” to seize the plant on Thursday, in what it called a “provocation” aimed at disrupting the site’s inspection.Reuters journalists were with the IAEA’s convoy, but were ordered to turn back for their safety.This was the IAEA’s Director General, Rafael Grossi:"We are moving. We are aware of the current situation. There has been increased military activity, including this morning, until very recently, a few minutes ago. I have been briefed by the Ukrainian regional military commander here about that and the inherent risks. But, weighing the pros and cons, and having come so far, we are not stopping. We are moving now.”&nbsp;Kyiv and Moscow have accused each other of trying to sabotage the inspection which comes amid international concern about the safety of the nuclear plant.Kyiv says one of its reactors was shut down by Thursday's shelling.Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.Conditions at what is Europe’s largest nuclear plant have been unraveling for weeks, with both sides trading blame for strikes.Anatoliy Skaletskiy lives in Enerhodar. It was hit by shelling on Wednesday (August 31)."It's enough to blow one nuclear waste container and there will be radiation. It will not be pretty for&nbsp;Ukraine, Russia or Europe."On Wednesday authorities in Zaporizhzhia released video showing drills taking place, in the event of radiation fallout.Elsewhere, both sides have claimed battlefield successes amid a new Ukrainian push to recapture territory in the south.Kyiv has described the offensive as a “slow process.”But Moscow has denied reports of Ukrainian progress and said its troops had routed Ukrainian forces.Reuters was unable to verify the battlefield reports.

  • Exchange of prisoners of war: 14 soldiers return to Ukraine

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - FRIDAY, 2 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:50 Ukraine conducted another round of prisoner-of-war exchange in Donetsk Oblast, bringing back 14 soldiers. Source: Suspilne Quote: "In Donetsk Oblast, another [round] of exchange of the prisoners of war was conducted.

  • India has still not announced any aid to flood-hit Pakistan

    India hasn’t announced any relief aid so far for Pakistan, its flood-hit neighbour. Flash floods and landslides have wreaked havoc on Pakistan, leaving millions of people homeless and more than 1,000 dead. Just IN:— Floods wreaking havoc in Pakistan; 40+ small dams breached.

  • Spokane Doesn’t Suck, Really

    Courtesy of Visit SpokaneThis is the latest in our twice-a-month series on underrated destinations, It’s Still a Big World.Like any city, Spokane is more than what little outsiders like myself might know. Spokane is more than Murphy’s future “New World Order” in the zombie series, Z Nation, more than the set of Macklemore’s Downtown, and more than the curse put on it in 1986 by a self-proclaimed Romani leader after an illegal police raid on his property.It is also more than just Washington’s sec

  • Why Ukraine’s Long-Awaited Kherson Counteroffensive Matters

    It will be a bellwether of the Ukrainian military's long-term prospects and ability to recapture territory from Russia.

  • Woman escaping sexual attack leads police to double homicide in Clermont, deputies say

    A man has been arrested after two people were killed and a woman was sexually attacked in Clermont, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

  • Dest set to be Milan's 1st US player in Serie A after loan

    Sergiño Dest is set to become the first American to play for AC Milan in Serie A after the Italian champion signed the defender on loan from Barcelona on Thursday, shortly before the transfer window shut. Milan also has the right to buy the U.S. international at the end of the season-long loan deal, with the fee reportedly fixed at 20 million euros ($19.9 million). The move comes a day after AC Milan's ownership transferred from one American entity to another, as RedBird Capital Partners completed a deal to purchase a controlling interest in the seven-time European champion for 1.2 billion euros ($1.2 billion) from Elliott Management.

  • Russia says no U.S. visas yet for Lavrov visit to United Nations

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -Russia has asked for 56 visas from the United States to allow Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his delegation to travel to New York for the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations this month, but so far has received none. In a letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, seen by Reuters on Friday, Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said this was "alarming" because during the past several months Washington had "been constantly refusing to grant entry visas" to a number of Russian delegates for other U.N. events.