Putin’s ‘probably given up’ on Kyiv as Ukraine war enters new phase

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Gould
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Lloyd Austin
    American military officer and 28th US Secretary of Defense
  • Mark Milley
    Mark Milley
    Senior United States Army officer
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, left, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee on April 7, 2022. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, left, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee on April 7, 2022. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON ― U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Russian President Vladimir Putin has “probably given up” on trying to capture the capital city of Kyiv, as Russia has shifted its focus to eastern and southern Ukraine.

“Putin thought he could really rapidly take over the country of Ukraine, very rapidly take over the capital city; he was wrong,” Austin said at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing Thursday.

“I think Putin has probably given up on his effort to capture the capital city and is now focused on the south and east of the country,” Austin said, adding that the Pentagon’s focus is to continue to arm Ukrainian forces as the fight enters its next phase.

Since Putin launched the war on Feb. 24, Russia failed to achieve his goal of quickly crushing Ukraine’s outgunned and outnumbered Army. Ukrainian forces effectively used a wide array of Western arms, including Javelin portable anti-tank weapons and shoulder-fired Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley testified that the U.S. and allies have provided 60,000 anti-tank weapons and 25,000 anti-aircraft weapons ― the first public tally provided by a U.S. defense official.

According to Milley, Ukraine is seeking armored vehicles and artillery for the next phase of the fight. Because U.S. systems would require months of training, the effort’s focus has been on finding systems from allies and partners that Ukrainians can use with minimal training.

“We are looking around along with other countries in NATO to help them out in terms of building them up in terms of armor and artillery,” Milley said. “The fight in the southeast is different from the north, it is much more open and lends itself to armor, mechanized operations, offensive operations on both sides.”

Lawmakers grilled defense officials over why the Biden administration wasn’t helping Ukraine more quickly with more weaponry, intelligence and humanitarian aid. Austin emphasized the speed of the aid being supplied but said Ukraine is getting what the administration believes the country can use effectively, and not everything it’s seeking.

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., pressed Austin over why the administration spent only $900 million of the $3 billion Congress authorized in aid to Ukraine and NATO allies in the federal spending package signed into law last month. (The Biden administration has committed a total of $1.7 billion in U.S. aid since Russia’s invasion.)

“We are flowing resources into Ukraine faster than most people would ever have believed conceivable. In some cases, from the time authorization is provided, four or five days later we see real capability begin to show up,” Austin said.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., asked whether it makes sense to invoke the Defense Production Act to produce more of the weapons the military is sending Ukraine from its own supplies. The Defense Department is trying to figure out how to ramp up production for the Raytheon Technologies-made Stinger, which is in low-rate production primarily for foreign customers.

“We are pushing hard to engage the industry to make sure that we move the production of these items as quickly as we can ― and that’s not an easy task with at least one of the items there,” Austin said.

Asked by Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., what more the U.S. could provide, Milley said air defense systems ― both portable systems supplied by the West and Ukraine’s longer-range surface-to-air missiles ― have proved the most effective at preventing Russian air dominance.

“For the most part, the Russian Air Force is not being very effective and that’s the reason,” Milley said.

Amid questions from Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., about how to surge humanitarian aid to western Ukraine while fighting is concentrated elsewhere, Austin said the goal has to be managed so as to avoid risking a war between Russia and the United States.

“One of the things we need to consider is what we need to do get people in there to protect that area, and that’s a decision that takes you to fighting the Russians, so that’s a pretty significant decision,” Austin said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia's failure to take down Kyiv was a defeat for the ages

    Kyiv was a Russian defeat for the ages. When President Vladimir Putin launched his war on Feb. 24 after months of buildup on Ukraine's borders, he sent hundreds of helicopter-borne commandos — the best of the best of Russia's “spetsnaz” special forces soldiers — to assault and seize a lightly defended airfield on Kyiv's doorstep. Other Russian forces struck elsewhere across Ukraine, including toward the eastern city of Kharkiv as well as in the contested Donbas region and along the Black Sea coast.

  • Biden, Putin children open targets in sanctions over Ukraine

    In targeting Vladimir Putin's adult daughters with sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration ripped aside the privacy Putin has long maintained over his closest ties — avoiding mention of the two women's full names in public, and most other references to them as well. The sanctions imposed on immediate family members of Putin and other Russian oligarchs also showcase improved techniques of the U.S. and its allies targeting individuals for financial penalties.

  • Up to 65 percent of Africans have had COVID-19, far more than thought, WHO says

    JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The World Health Organization (WHO) said that up to 65 percent of people in Africa have been infected with the coronavirus and estimates the number of actual cases may have been nearly 100 times more cases than those reported. In a new analysis released Thursday, the U.N. health agency reviewed 151 studies…

  • Ukrainian soldier who helped push Russia back predicts chemical attacks

    One of the troops that won a battle that "changed the course of the war," and what he fears Russia will do next

  • Up to 65% of Africans have had COVID, far more than thought

    The World Health Organization said that up to 65% of people in Africa have been infected with the coronavirus and estimates the number of actual cases may have been nearly 100 times more than those reported. In a new analysis released Thursday, the U.N. health agency reviewed 151 studies of COVID-19 in Africa based on blood samples taken from people on the continent between January 2020 and December 2021. “This undercounting is occurring worldwide and it’s no surprise that the numbers are particularly large in Africa where there are so many cases with no symptoms,” WHO’s Africa director Matshidiso Moeti said in a statement.

  • Senate unanimously votes to suspend trade relations with Russia

    The Senate also voted to ban all oil imports and energy products from Russia.

  • Russia suspended from human rights council after UN general assembly vote

    Two-thirds majority in favour as response to Moscow’s invasion of and alleged rights abuses in UkraineRussia-Ukraine war: latest updates A completed resolution vote tally to affirm the suspension of Russia from the UN human rights council is displayed at the general assembly in New York. Photograph: John Minchillo/AP Russia has been suspended from the United Nations’ leading human rights body as its invasion of Ukraine continues to provoke revulsion and outrage around the world. At a meeting of

  • Putin’s lapdog wears Prada: Chechen leader Kadyrov poses on TikTok while his men kill civilians in Ukraine

    Beyond the brutality and bloodshed associated with Chechnya’s militia, Ramzan Kadyrov is using Russia’s war and posturing on social media to boost his standing with Vladimir Putin, reports Borzou Daragahi

  • Medical experts divided over new Canadian law offering assisted suicide to the mentally ill

    ‘In psychiatry, really all you have is the patient’s story’

  • Experts say US suspension of COVID aid will prolong pandemic

    In the latest Senate package targeted at stopping the coronavirus, U.S. lawmakers dropped nearly all funding for curbing the virus beyond American borders, a move many health experts slammed as dangerously short-sighted. The U.S. has been the biggest contributor to the global pandemic response, delivering more than 500 million vaccines, and the lack of funding will be a major setback. The money has paid for numerous interventions, including a mass vaccination campaign in the Cameroonian capital that saw hundreds of thousands of people get their first dose, as well as the construction of a COVID-19 care facility in South Africa and the donation of 1,000 ventilators to that country.

  • How much nuclear power does the UK use and is it safe?

    Up to eight new nuclear power stations could be built as part of the government's energy strategy.

  • The best and wildest looks Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have worn as a couple

    From their daring street style to their coordinating red-carpet outfits, here's a look at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's best looks so far.

  • Vladimir Putin's Private Daughters Now in the Spotlight With New Wave of Sanctions

    On Wednesday, the U.S. announced "full blocking sanctions on Russian elites and their family members," including Putin’s adult children

  • The Holy Grail of Energy Generation Might Finally Be Within Our Grasp

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyIf you’ve ever been outside during the day, you’ve seen a fusion reactor—though you’re not supposed to stare directly at it. The sun is our fusion reactor in the sky. It’s constantly fusing hydrogen atoms to create helium, and this process generates a massive amount of energy, which produces the light and heat that make life on Earth possible.Here on the surface of this planet, we’re trying to replicate this process to revolutionize how w

  • Ukraine: A killing ground for Russian armor. Are tanks now obsolete?

    As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues into its seventh week, it appears that President Vladimir Putin’s military forces might be taking a toll. As of March 24, the Kremlin had lost hundreds of tanks since the war began in February, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry stated.

  • Russia says it would have to 'rebalance' if Finland and Sweden join NATO

    Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that if Finland and Sweden joined NATO then Russia would have to "rebalance the situation" with its own measures. Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which it says aims among other things to degrade Ukraine's military potential and prevent it becoming a bridgehead for a NATO attack, has prompted the two Nordic countries to consider joining the U.S.-led alliance. If the two countries join, "we'll have to make our western flank more sophisticated in terms of ensuring our security," Peskov told Britain's Sky News.

  • Putin ally and battle-hardened Chechen leader teases further brutalities as fractures with Kremlin surface

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, posted a video to Telegram teasing further brutality in southeastern Ukraine as the world reels from Bucha massacre.

  • Germany intercepted conversations of Russian soldiers discussing Bucha killings, contradicting Kremlin claims of a hoax, report says

    Russia claims the massacre of civilians in Bucha, Ukraine, are a hoax or conspiracy designed to frame its forces.

  • Ukraine Shot Down One of Russia’s Most Advanced Fighter Jets

    The Su-35S “Flanker-E” is a fifth-generation fighter ... just without the stealth.

  • Ted Cruz Went After Mr. T And Twitter Users Pitied The Fool

    Critics ripped the Texas Republican with the same point.