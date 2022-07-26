Putin profits from energy crisis as war batters European growth

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Wallace
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
putin - Sputnik/Pavel Byrkin/Kremlin
putin - Sputnik/Pavel Byrkin/Kremlin

Vladimir Putin is profiting from the energy crisis as ballooning oil and gas prices prop up Russia’s economy while the war in Ukraine batters European nations.

The International Monetary Fund slashed its growth forecasts for almost every country as energy shortages, food costs, higher interest rates and China’s Covid lockdowns sap the economy to leave the world “teetering on the edge of a global recession”.

Britain is still expected to be one of the fastest growing rich countries this year, with GDP expanding by 3.2pc in 2022.

However, it is on course to be the weakest performer in the G7 next year with growth of just 0.5pc in 2023, less than half the 1.2pc expansion which the IMF had predicted back in April, as Britain suffers one of the highest inflation rates of any developed economy, peaking at 10.5pc later this year.

By contrast the IMF upgraded its predictions for Russia’s growth as the warmongering nation capitalises on its control of key energy supplies.

The IMF said: “Russia’s economy is estimated to have contracted during the second quarter by less than previously projected, with crude oil and non-energy exports holding up better than expected.

“In addition, domestic demand is also showing some resilience thanks to containment of the effect of the sanctions on the domestic financial sector and a lower-than-anticipated weakening of the labour market.”

Russia’s economy is expected to shrink by 6pc this year, marking a painful recession but one which is far less severe than the 8.5pc drop which was predicted in April.

The US economy is slowing sharply, from growth of 5.7pc last year to 2.3pc this year and 1pc next.

“A technical recession may already have started” in the world’s largest economy, the IMF said.

Similarly the eurozone is on track to grow by 2.6pc this year and 1.2pc in 2023, barely half the pace previously anticipated for next year.

“The war’s effects on major European economies have been more negative than expected, owing to higher energy prices as well as weaker consumer confidence and slower momentum in manufacturing resulting from persistent supply chain disruptions and rising input costs,” the IMF said, adding that there is a roughly one-in-four chance of Germany falling into recession.

China will grow 3.3pc this year — one quarter slower than previously estimated — and 4.6pc next year.

Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, economic counsellor and director of research at the IMF, said: “The outlook has darkened significantly since April. The world may soon be teetering on the edge of a global recession, only two years after the last one.”

The situation in Europe risks worsening depending on Russia’s actions.

Even this gloomy forecast, with global growth slowing from 6.1pc in 2021 to 3.2pc this year and 2.9pc in 2023, assumes “no further unexpected reductions in flows of natural gas from Russia to the rest of Europe; that long-term inflation expectations remain stable; and no worsening of disorderly adjustments in global financial markets as a result of disinflationary monetary policy tightening.”

Tighter sanctions on Russia, the end of gas exports to Europe, more persistent inflation and turmoil in financial markets could all threaten to hit growth even harder, slowing the global economy to a crawl, the IMF warned.

Gas prices could triple, due to Russia’s dominance of the market, effectively wiping out the economic recovery in Europe.

Higher interest rates are needed to get inflation under control, the IMF said, while Governments should loosen the purse strings to help those suffering the most from higher costs.

Recommended Stories

  • Developing nations seek to overcome energy, currency crises

    Business leaders and officials from eight developing nations meeting in Bangladesh on Tuesday said more cooperation was needed among them to overcome dwindling foreign currency reserves, a growing energy crisis and supply chain disruptions. Representatives from Egypt, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Turkey and Bangladesh under the banner of D-8, or developing eight countries, were discussing alternative trade financing such as cross currency swap, barter and blockchain to address their foreign currency reserves vulnerabilities, according to organizers.

  • New Russian airstrikes strike Black Sea regions of Ukraine

    Russia targeted Ukraine’s Black Sea regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv with airstrikes Tuesday, hitting private buildings and port infrastructure along the country's southern coast, the Ukrainian military said. The Kremlin’s forces used air-launched missiles in the attack, Ukraine’s Operational Command South said in a Facebook post.

  • Lufthansa canceled almost all its flights from 2 of Germany's biggest airports for a day as strikes deepen Europe's airline chaos

    Many passengers on domestic routes within Germany are being offered train travel as an alternative to their canceled flights.

  • U.S. is sidelined in critical minerals push

    The U.S.'s failure to ratify the U.N.'s Law of the Sea treaty means other countries could race ahead in seabed mining.

  • Cost-of-Living Surge Erodes Support for Polish Ruling Coalition

    (Bloomberg) -- Poland’s ruling coalition lost its lead over the main opposition bloc for the first time since its 2015 election victory in a sign that spiraling inflation is starting to chip away at support.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomyCoinbase Faces SEC Investigation on Cr

  • IMF Cuts Global GDP Forecast and Warns Things Could Get Worse

    Tighter monetary policy, inflation’s hit to purchasing power, and the war in Ukraine makes the global economic outlook "extraordinarily uncertain."

  • ‘Winter is coming’: European countries agree to ration gas amid Russian supply fears

    European Union governments agreed Tuesday to ration natural gas this winter to protect themselves against any further supply cuts by Russia as Moscow pursues its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Invading Russian forces launch heavy attack Mykolaiv, Odesa oblasts from Black Sea

    Russians forced launched a massive missile attack on the south of Ukraine early in the morning on July 26. Russian aircraft fired at Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts from the the Black Sea, the Odesa municipal government’s official Telegram channel reported, citing the Ukrainian military’s Operational Command South.

  • Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's daughters have 'graduated' to sleeping in their own room

    Over the weekend, Kristin Bell, 42, revealed that her little ones Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, have transitioned from sleeping on a mattress in their parents' bedroom to officially sleeping in their own beds in their own rooms.

  • China’s Economy Strengthens in July Despite Housing, Covid Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsCoinbase Faces SEC Investigation on Cryptocurrency ListingsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomyChina’s economic recovery gained momentum in July as business activities re

  • Russia to drop out of International Space Station after 2024

    Russia will pull out of the International Space Station after 2024 and focus on building its own orbiting outpost, the country's new space chief said Tuesday amid high tensions between Moscow and the West over the fighting in Ukraine. Yuri Borisov, who was appointed this month to lead the state space agency, Roscosmos, said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia will fulfill its obligations to its partners before it leaves the project. Borisov's statement reaffirmed previous declarations by Russian space officials about Moscow's intention to leave the space station after 2024 when the current international arrangements for its operation end.

  • German firms weigh options to save gas, warn may need to cut output

    German firms are attempting to reduce gas use in response to a government plea to spare reserves, but savings may be limited without production cuts, companies and industry associations across autos, chemicals and engineering told Reuters. Mercedes-Benz said it is now replacing its natural gas-fuelled combined heat and power plants with green electricity, declining to specify what type. Germany's car association VDA said others were also exploring a similar measure - but if the entire auto industry made the switch, its electricity demand on the grid would rise up to 15%, it warned.

  • Boeing closes Farnborough Airshow with 777X, 737 Max deals

    Luxembourg-based cargo airline Cargolux became the latest to queue up for Boeing’s newest widebody, the 777X freighter.

  • Russia says it will quit the International Space Station amid Ukraine war

    Russia said Tuesday it will withdraw from the International Space Station after 2024, a move that comes amid tensions with the West over the war in Ukraine.

  • Report: Jaylen Brown happy in Boston, ‘looking forward’ to returning

    Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports that Jaylen Brown is "looking forward to coming back."

  • Severe thunderstorm watch issued for all of Massachusetts, New Hampshire

    A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for all of Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Monday.

  • South Carolina man among 2 Americans killed in Ukraine

    A South Carolina man serving as a medic in the Ukrainian military was identified by his commanding officer over the weekend as one of two Americans killed in action last week.

  • IMF cuts global growth forecasts, warns high inflation threatens recession

    The International Monetary Fund cut global growth forecasts again on Tuesday, warning that downside risks from high inflation and the Ukraine war were materializing and could push the world economy to the brink of recession if left unchecked. Global real GDP growth will slow to 3.2% in 2022 from a forecast of 3.6% issued in April, the IMF said in an update of its World Economic Outlook. It added that world GDP actually contracted in the second quarter due to downturns in China and Russia.

  • Russian forces shell Kharkiv and Chuhuiv overnight using S-300 missiles

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO, IRYNA BALACHUK - TUESDAY, 26 JULY 2022, 10:35 Russian forces have shelled a neighbourhood not far from the centre of the city of Kharkiv overnight. Source: Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv, on Telegram; the Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Oblast; Serhii Bolvinov, the Deputy Head of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast - head of the Investigation Department, on Facebook Quote from Terekhov: "Once again, the city [of Kharkiv] was shelled at night.

  • Liz Truss Tax Cuts May Push Rates Closer to UK’s Pain Threshold

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsCoinbase Faces SEC Investigation on Cryptocurrency ListingsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomyIf you listen to Liz Truss’s allies on economic policy, Britain may be about to end the era of cheap money, delivering significant pain for millions of families.The UK for