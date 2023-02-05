Putin promised not to kill Zelenskyy Israeli ex-Prime Minister

1
Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read

Naftali Bennett, ex-Prime Minister of Israel, has told how he met Putin at the beginning of March 2022, when, allegedly on request of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he tried to organise negotiations to end the war.

Source: Bennett in an interview to N12, referenced by Novosti Israelya

Details: It is reported that "religious Judean Bennett" allegedly "has broken Sabbath in order to talk to Putin"(obviously, this refers to 5 March 2022).

According to Bennett, Zelenskyy then allegedly "hid in the bunker"; Putin gave him a promise not to kill the President of Ukraine and he [Bennett ed.] told these words to Zelenskyy by phone, once he left the Kremlin.

Quote from Bennett: "Removal of Zelenskyy. This is the most valuable [thing – ed.], this is the life of a leader. I knew that Zelenskyy was under threat in the bunker, and that they did not know his whereabouts. At some point I told Putin: ‘Listen, what’s with this story? Are you going to kill him?’ And he answered: ‘I will not kill Zelenskyy’."

Details: Bennett told the news outlet that once the meeting ended, on his way from the Kremlin to the airport, he called Zelenskyy and told him that Putin does not want to kill him.

The Ukrainian leader allegedly asked whether Bennett was sure, and "then came up to his office and recorded a video saying ‘I am not afraid’."

Zelenskyy did record a video saying "I'm staying in Kyiv. On Bankova. Not hiding. And I'm not afraid of anyone." However, the video was recorded on 7 March.

Previously: On 25 February, Zelenskyy recorded a video from the courtyard of the President's Office, where together with Servant of the People faction Head Davyd Arakhamiia, President’s Office Head Andrii Yermak, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and OP Head adviser Mykhailo Podoliak, he promised that the government "will not run anway".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

