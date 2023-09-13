Putin Promises to Help North Korea Launch Its Satellites

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during their meeting on September 13 at the Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Tsiolkovsky.



North Korea may soon be getting technological assistance to help launch its satellites as Russia vows to contribute to its space ambitions.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un at Vostochny Cosmodrome, Russia’s main spaceport. The meeting highlighted increased cooperation between the two nations, with Russia offering to lend a hand to North Korea’s space program.

The failed launch, which took place in May, was the sixth satellite launch attempt by North Korea and the first one to take place in six years. North Korea has but two satellites in orbit, but neither are spy satellites.

