Putin promises not to announce a general mobilisation on Friday

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO — THURSDAY, JUNE 16, 2022, 17:54

Russian President’s Press Secretary, Dmitry Peskov, said that Vladimir Putin will not announce a general mobilisation in Russia at the St.Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

Source: BBC Russia with reference to the state news agencies of the Russian Federation

Details: Putin is expected to speak at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum on June 17, as he does every year.

This is the third time Russian officials are denying a general mobilisation will happen. Initially, rumours about it appeared in early March, and then many Western analysts expected its announcement on 9 May.

Background: On 15 June, Bloomberg, citing senior EU sources, reported that in the first 100 days of the war of conquest in Ukraine, Russia spent most of its military potential, so in a few months it will have to slow down the offensive. Besides, a general mobilisation is possible in the aggressor country.