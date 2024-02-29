Putin promises social reforms until 2030 as Russian election nears

Russia's President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual state of the nation address at the Gostiny Dvor conference centre. -/Kremlin/dpa

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made wide-ranging social promises two weeks before the presidential election.

The 71-year-old - in power for more than 24 years - has no serious rivals in the March 15-17 poll after international observers said he had again suppressed opposition.

However, Putin still felt compelled to announce future social reforms in his annual State of the Nation address.

He said around 1 trillion roubles ($10.8 billion) would be spent on modernizing the healthcare system and acknowledged that 13.5 million people lived under the poverty line in Russia - especially in big families.

Around 30% of large families have a precarious financial position and this number should be cut to 12% by 2030, he said.

By improving the healthcare system and investing in 350,000 new sports facilities over the next few years, life expectancy in Russia is set to rise from 73 to 78 by 2030, he added. The European average is already 80.

Putin also announced the minimum wage is to rise from 19,000 roubles a month to 35,000 roubles by 2030.

Heavy NATO sanctions amid his war in Ukraine, which is now into its third year, have hit the Russian economy, but experts are surprised how resilient it has been.

