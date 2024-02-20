Putin promotes high-ranking prison officer after Navalny's death

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a concert at the Gazprom Arena stadium in Saint Petersburg. Vyacheslav Prokofiev/Kremlin/dpa

Russian President Vladimir Putin has promoted a high-ranking prison officer several days after the death of leading opposition figure Alexei Navalny.

The deputy head of the FSIN prison authority, Valery Boyarinev, was was promoted to colonel general of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The director of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, which was established by Navalny, wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday that Boyarinev was personally responsible for Navalny's torture in prison.

"This must be understood as Putin's open reward for the torture," Ivan Zhdanov said of Boyarinev's promotion.

In July 2023, an order by Boyarinev to restrict the opposition politician's ability to buy food and daily necessities became known during a court hearing against Navalny.

Prisoners can normally use their money to supplement their own meagre rations in the prison shop.

According to Zhdanov, the newly appointed colonel general was also responsible for further harassment of Navalny.

Boyarinev's promotion became known on Monday when the presidential decree was published in the legal database. In addition to Boyarinev, three other law enforcement officers were promoted to the rank of general.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied any connection between Navalny's death and the promotions, downplayng it as a normal procedure.

Navalny, 47, died on Friday in a Siberian prison camp.

Weakened by repeated solitary confinement, Navalny is said to have collapsed during a tour of the icy prison yard and died despite attempts at resuscitation.

Despite international protests, the authorities are still refusing his relatives access to his body.