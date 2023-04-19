Putin proposes to name a children's organisation as pioneers

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin did not like the name of the organisation of children and youth "Movement of the First" and suggested the variant "Pioneers".

Source: Russian media outlets Kholod, Meduza, TASS

Details: On 19 April, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova reported to Putin and mentioned the "Movement of the First youth" movement. The dictator asked her what the "first" stands for.

Quote from Putin: "Who are the first ones? They are pioneers, right?" [Golikova noted that "the old way of saying it is the same" – ed.] As it was, so it is, there is no getting away from this."

Details: Putin said that the term "pioneers" is devoid of any ideological colouration, unlike the Komsomol [Communist Youth Union – ed.]. Therefore, the Russian president urged the deputy prime minister to think about calling the movement "pioneers".

Golikova reminded him that the name of the movement was chosen by the delegates of the congress. But Putin continued to insist, saying that he was aware of this but that it is still needed to think about his option and "consult with the children".

Background:

In May 2022, the Russian Communist Party held a ceremony of initiation for about 5,000 children into the rank of pioneers on Red Square in Moscow.

The children took the "pioneer oath", where they promised to love the Fatherland. They promised to "always live, learn and fight for the good of the Fatherland" and to abide by the laws of the pioneers. It was reported that the event took place on the 100th anniversary of the All-Union Pioneer Organisation named after Lenin.

On 20 July 2022, a constituent assembly of a new all-Russian movement of children and youth was held in occupied Crimea. Putin agreed to head the supervisory board of the new "pioneer" organisation. The organisation did not have a name at that time.

